After making club debut, Julian Green looking to improve with Greuther Furth

Julian Green is certainly in need of a fresh start, and the American forward hopes to have found it with Greuther Furth.

The U.S. Men’s National Team winger made his debut for the club on Friday, playing all 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Dynamo Dresden. The draw sealed the club’s first points of the year, and provided Green’s return to the field after failing to find his way into the Stuttgart lineup.

It was a fairly impressive debut for the young winger, who was unlucky to see a goal disallowed during his 90-minute shift.

“It’s fun to be back on the pitch,” Green told the club’s website. “That was a really good feeling on Friday. I think it was okay for the beginning, but I want to improve, of course.”

Improvement is key for Green after several years in the relative wilderness. After breaking through at the 2014 World Cup, Green struggled to find a place at Bayern Munich. His exclusion at the German giant was somewhat excusable given the talent at the club, even if he showed fairly well during his limited preseason opportunities.

However, his other stints have been less impressive. A loan spell with Hamburg proved a disaster as Green failed to make any sort of mark with the first team. Green was sold to Stuttgart in January and made 10 2. Bundesliga appearances before being deemed surplus to requirements by the promoted club.

Now, his loan at Greuther Furth presents what could be a last chance to impress. He’s looking to impress club manager Damir Buric to finally lock down a consistent senior role and, thus far, he’s felt fairly comfortable at his new club.

“The impressions so far were very good,” Green said. “We have trained a lot with the ball and tried many different styles of play. It was great fun. The first units were very intense, but that is also important.”