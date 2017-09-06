After surviving Honduras scare, USMNT still has work to do in World Cup qualifying

Tuesday’s point wasn’t enough to send the U.S. Men’s National Team to Russia. It wasn’t even truly enough to fully get feet back on firm ground. However, it was just enough for the USMNT to help their case in just the slightest bit.
Down a goal with time ticking away, Bobby Wood fired a vital goal in the 85th minute, sealing a 1-1 draw with Honduras in San Pedro Sula. The point keeps the USMNT level with Los Catrachos heading into the final two games, but ahead due to a massive advantage in goal differential. Panama may have leap-frogged the USMNT to take over third place, but the U.S. is on somewhat stable ground heading into the final two World Cup qualifiers.
A loss would have upended any of that, making the final two matches pretty much must-wins mathematically. But, with Tuesday’s result. the U.S. can exhale just a little bit after stealing two points away from a team rivaling them for a World Cup berth.
“It’s about finding a way to survive and dealing with everything that gets thrown at you and having a group that can hold up in the toughest moments,” captain Michael Bradley said after the 1-1 draw. “Taking three points when you can take three, but finding a way to take one and keep other teams from getting three on other days. This is what it’s all about.”
“We know we have a lot of work left to do,” added Jordan Morris. “It keeps it more in our hands now. We have two really, really big games. We have to go back to our clubs and get ready for those games in a month or so.”
Were there difficulties on Tuesday? Yes. The conditions were brutal and the heat was crippling. It was a physical match, for both teams, and that physicality led to physical and mental mistakes throughout the opening 80 or so minutes.
The one that hurt the most? Omar Gonzalez’s missed slide which opened the door for Romell Quioto’s opener. For the second consecutive match, defensive mistakes threatened to doom the USMNT to defeat. Gonzalez’s missed tackle put the U.S. in a precarious position both on the day and in the standings, adding a massive amount of doubt from the second the ball hit the post and trickled into the back of the net.
A switch to a three-at-the-back set midway through the second half changed the tone, inserting Geoff Cameron to sturdy the defense while taking away overmatched fullbacks in DaMarcus Beasley and Graham Zusi. Paul Arriola and Wood brought energy, adding a bit of life to a U.S. team that was forced into hoofing long ball after long ball into oblivion.
Eventually, it was Wood that provided the goal as he fired home in the USMNT’s most complete and dynamic sequence. Kellyn Acosta’s free kick, Matt Besler’s header, Morris’ flick. It was a team effort, one that produced the goal required to take a point away.
“It was a pretty big goal even though it wasn’t the nicest,” Wood said. “I’m glad. It would have been very difficult if we didn’t come out with a tie. I’m glad that I got to help the team. That’s all that matters. I’m just happy that we got a point.”
Now, whatever happens in October will determine everything. It will determine a spot in Russia and what the last four years have truly meant for the USMNT. It will determine legacies and futures.
Tuesday’s result may just play some small part in that, and it may just play a small part in getting the USMNT back on track and back to where they need to be. A win over Panama would be massive heading into the qualifying finale against Trinidad & Tobago. The U.S. will wait until that final day to learn their fate, one way or another, but they may just look back on Tuesday as a match that helped get them there.
“Clearly this was an important point for the U.S. team today,” head coach Bruce Arena said. “The conditions were quite challenging for both teams and I’m really proud of our team and the way we hung in there and battled and walked off the field with a point.
“I’m sure the Honduras team is disappointing. Welcome to World Cup qualifying in CONCACAF.”
Is it time for us to try a new formation out? In the current 4-4-2 we lack the cutting edge to create goalscoring opps and are making major errors in defense every game.
Our midfield is not putting any pressure on the opposition and are strugglig to make 2-3 passes to get out of pressure. Its been reallly ugly play all around since the Mexico qualifyer.
Honduras has CR on the road and MX at home. Panama has US on the road and CR at home. GD: Panama +2, US +1, Honduras -7.
If MX and CR play full strength then things should work out, but non of us are delusional enough to think MX and CR wouldn’t try to stick it to the US when they can. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Panama or Honduras get results in these games given the situation. Say each gets 4 pts in the next round. That means we need a win at home and draw in T&T just to keep 4th place. T&T is a crucial match now and really a must win if we want to do it without help from MX and CR who I don’t for a second think will play their best at this point.
Who here on this board has faith in this team to get all six points next round? Who here has faith that this team absolutely gets 4 points next round? I say we’re a 50/50 chance right now making it to Russia based on the way this team is playing and the tactics and lineups/callups made by BA.
JK haters can blame him all they want for the first round but MX at home and CR on the road are our 2nd and 3rd toughest matches in the Hex. Its becoming clearly that our players are very much a problem along with bad tactics/formations. JK wasn’t the big problem many fans made him out to be and it needs to be said. He got loads of sh-t for playing FJ at LB but it appears that was the right decision all along. Taken over 14-15 matches now who gets more out of the team, JK or BA? JK runs away with it. Could you imagine the team that played CR and Honduras this window playing in our WC group in 2014 or making Copa America semis. Delusional if you say yes. Remember Pulisic was barely emerging pre Copa and just before first Hex round of qualifying and we didn’t really want to put to much pressure on him at the time. Just saying all those calling for JK to get fired while simultaneously pushing for BA to get hired need to rethink that now, it was not a good move for USSoccer.
Lot of us who followed USSoccer since the 90s or earlier called it out then. Route 1 football, no linking, over the top balls to no one, hoof it out of the back, predictable 442 lineups, backs who never overlap or get forward. BA didn’t change the way he coaches his teams and that was clear from the way the Galaxy played for the last 10 years.
Whether we qualify or not big changes need to be made to the coaching staff and US Soccer higher ups. T&T or the playoff matches needs to BA last game either way. He has not earned to right to coach this squad at the WC. Gulati needs to be held accountable for making what now seems like a knee jerk reaction after MX and CR qualifiers and failing to have a suitable replacement lineuped up, BA obviously wasn’t it. Failure to call up Chandler when you’re primary RB is still injured is fireable in and of itself IMO and we need answers other than the lame excuse that two years ago he never looked good for the US or the more subjective excuse of lack or passion/heart.
Players need to be held accountable too after qualifying. Bradley should be stripped of his captaincy, plain and simple. No results find a new field general. Some of these players don’t deserve to be on the plane to Russia if we make it either. Guzan, Zusi, Beasley, Altidore, Nagbe, Bedoya, Villafana, Johnson, Gonzolez, damn I even have to write his name but f–king Wondo was on this roster too, all should have to prove their spot on the plane. Btw Altidore has zero goals in the Hex so far, 0.0.
Ultimately, I can’t wait till this cycle ends whether that’s next month or after the WC to blow up this squad of veterans and bring in the youth.
Rant over thanks for reading.
