Alex Morgan scores twice as USWNT routs New Zealand

The U.S. Women’s National Team wrapped up their series of friendlies against New Zealand with a commanding 5-0 win at Cincinatti’s Nippert Stadium.

It took more than half an hour for the reigning world champions to break the deadlock, with Lindsey Horan scoring the game’s opening goal after 36 minutes. The midfielder headed in a ball from close range after Samantha Mewis sent a long ball her way.

From there, the U.S. scored often, with the team’s next goal coming just eight minutes later. Horan, this time, recorded the assist, playing a long pass to Mallory Pugh. From there, Pugh dashed into the penalty area and scored from an angle.

The USWNT picked up from where they left off in the second half, as Alex Morgan scored less than a minute after the break. Pugh passed to Morgan in the penalty area, and the forward shot near the endline, finishing with a small deflection from the goalkeeper.

A fourth came in the 55th minute courtesy of another header. Kelley O’Hara ran down the left flank and played an accurate ball to the head of Lynn Williams, who finished from close range.

The final goal, scored in the 69th minute, was Morgan’s second of the night and three over the two friendlies this month. Pugh recorded another assist, playing a quick pass to Morgan after running along the left side of the pitch. Morgan wasted no time, taking a touch before striking the final goal of the match.

The U.S. conclude the two match series with New Zealand firmly on top, outscoring their opposition, 8-1. The win also marks the fourth consecutive match in which the team scored three goals or more, putting the offensive issues of earlier in the year in the past.