Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Christian Pulisic, Bobby Wood and more

Two of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s big stars face off in what is most certainly the midweek headliner for Americans Abroad.

Bobby Wood and Christian Pulisic go head-to-head midweek as Borussia Dortmund faces off with Hamburg as part of a loaded Bundesliga slate. Elsewhere in Germany, Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face off with Stuttgart while Timmy Chandler’s Eintracht Frankfurt takes on Cologne.

In England, League Cup play dominates the schedule as Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town take on struggling Crystal Palace in one of the more intriguing matchups. Cup action also continues in Mexico and the Netherlands as the Copa MX and Dutch Cup are included on the midweek schedule.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Stuttgart on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Tuesday. (Brooks is injured)

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Cologne on Wednesday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Hannover on Wednesday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Duisburg on Tuesday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Union Berlin on Tuesday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face SSV Jahn Regensburg on Wednesday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinzie Gaines and Darmstadt face Heidenheimer on Wednesday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Eintracht Braunschweig on Wednesday.

ENGLAND

LEAGUE CUP

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Bristol City on Tuesday. (Cameron is injured)

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Chelsea on Wednesday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Everton on Wednesday.

MEXICO

COPA MX

Jonathan Gonzalez, Edgar Castillo and Monterrey face Universidad de Guadalajara on Tuesday.

Joe Corona, Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Morelia on Tuesday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Atletico Zacatepec on Wednesday.

Rodrigo Lopez and Toluca face Atlanta on Wednesday.

William Yarbrough and Leon face Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro on Wednesday.

Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna face Necaxa on Thursday.

NETHERLANDS

DUTCH CUP

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Swift on Wednesday.

Shane O’Neill, Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Heerenveen on Wednesday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud and IFK Goteborg face Hammarby on Wednesday.

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face AIK on Thursday.