Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga and more

The UEFA Champions League returns this week, and Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund kick off the group stages with a major test.

Pulisic and co. will face off with Tottenham on Wednesday in one of the day’s marquee Champions League clashes. The matchup will be vital due to the makeup of the group, which also features reigning champion Real Madrid.

Matt Miazga and Aaron Schoenfeld will then take the field in Europa League action on Thursday, with Miazga and Vitesse opening their run in the competition against Italian side Lazio. Schoenfeld and Maccabi Tel Aviv, meanwhile, face Slavia Prague.

Elsewhere, Omar Gonzalez and Jorge Villafana headline a contingent of Americans that could see the field in Copa MX play while Tim Ream, Lynden Gooch, Eric Lichaj and Cameron Carter-Vickers look to make an impact in Championship action.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

EUROPE

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Tottenham on Wednesday.

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Lazio on Thursday.

Aaron Schoenfeld and Maccabi Tel Aviv face Slavia Prague on Thursday.

ENGLAND

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Hull City on Wednesday.

MEXICO

COPA MX

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Cimarrones de Sonora on Tuesday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Atletico Zacatepec on Tuesday.

Jonathan Gonzalez, Edgar Castillo and Monterrey face Pumas on Wednesday.

Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna face FC Juarez on Wednesday.