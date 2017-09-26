Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga and more

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund take on the world’s best team on Tuesday in Champions League play.

After falling to Tottenham in the team’s Champions League opener, Borussia Dortmund’s road doesn’t become any easier as the German club hosts Real Madrid on Tuesday afternoon. A match with the reigning European champions is never a welcome sight, but Pulisic did step up in a big way when his side took on Cristiano Ronaldo and co. last year.

In Europa League action, Matt Miazga and Vitesse face off with French side Nice on Thursday while Aaron Schoenfeld and Maccabi Tel Aviv take on Villarreal.

Elsewhere, Liga MX resumes following a series of postponed matches due to earthquake damage while the English Championship features several Americans throughout midweek matches.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s action:

EUROPE

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Real Madrid on Tuesday.

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Nice on Thursday.

Aaron Schoenfeld and Maccabi Tel Aviv face Villarreal on Thursday.

ENGLAND

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Joe Corona, Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Jose Torres and Tigres UANL on Tuesday.

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Club America on Wednesday.

Jonathan Gonzalez, Edgar Castillo and Monterrey face Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna on Wednesday.

Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro face Necaxa on Wednesday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Cruz Azul on Wednesday.