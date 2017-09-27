Americans Abroad Tuesday Rewind: Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream and more

Tuesday was a tough one for Christian Pulisic, but one of his U.S. Men’s National Team teammates turned in another solid performance over in England.

Pulisic entered as a second half substitute on Tuesday, but the American winger couldn’t do enough to lead Borussia Dortmund to points against Real Madrid. With the loss, Dortmund has zero points through two Champions League matches.

In England, Tim Ream put in another solid 90-minute performance in Fulham’s 3-1 win over Eric Lichaj’s Nottingham Forest. Lynden Gooch also made an appearance, joining as a substitute in Sunderland’s lopsided loss.

Here’s a closer look at Tuesday’s Americans Abroad:

EUROPE

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic entered as a 76th minute substitute in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid on Tuesday.

 

ENGLAND

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lynden Gooch entered as a 56th minute substitute in Sunderland’s 5-2 loss to Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Eric Lichaj dressed but did not play for Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Joe Corona, Michael Orozco and Alejandro Guido dressed but did not play in Club Tijuana’s 1-0 loss to Tigres UANL on Tuesday.

Jose Torres dressed but did not play for Tigres UANL on Tuesday.

Home