Americans Abroad Tuesday Rewind: Omar Gonzalez, Cameron Carter-Vickers and more

Tuesday was a good day to be an American centerback, especially on the goalscoring front.

Both Omar Gonzalez and Cameron Carter-Vickers found the back of the net for their respective clubs, leading the way in a pair of victories. Gonzalez’s finish helped Pachuca seal a Copa MX win over Cimarrones de Sonora while Carter-Vickers scored the lone goal of a 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers.

Gonzalez’s goal came in the second half of Tuesday’s match, and it proved a game-winner. After seeing goals exchanged in the 15th and 16th minutes of Tuesday’s Copa MX clash, Gonzalez provided a headed finish on a corner kick, pushing the scoreline to 2-1 with the game-winning finish.

Carter-Vickers’ goal was also of the game-winning variety as the defender also helped Sheffield United maintain a clean sheet. In his debut for the club, Carter-Vickers took advantage of a scramble to rifle a shot home with his feet to earn a league win.

Elsewhere, Lynden Gooch made a cameo appearance for Sunderland defeat.

Here’s a closer look at Tuesday’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lynden Gooch entered as a 71st minute substitute in Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Eric Lichaj dressed but did not play for Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Sheffield United’s 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

MEXICO

COPA MX

Omar Gonzalez played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Pachuca’s 2-1 win over Cimarrones de Sonora on Tuesday.

Jose Torres did not dress in Tigres’ 3-1 loss to Atletico Zacatepec on Tuesday.