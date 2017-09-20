Americans Abroad Tuesday Rewind: Weston McKennie, Emerson Hyndman and more

While one young American earned a start against one of the world’s best teams, another made a late appearance in cup action after battling back from a preseason injury.

Weston McKennie was the star of the day as he earned a start for Schalke against Bayern Munich to headline Bundesliga action. Fabian Johnson earned a late appearance in a Borussia Monchengladbach win while Haji Wright headlined 2. Bundesliga action with a substitute appearance of his own.

In England, Emerson Hyndman made his season debut, coming on late in a League Cup win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Elsewhere, Copa MX action was postponed due to the earthquake in Mexico, affecting matches involving Jonathan Gonzalez, Edgar Castillo, Joe Corona, Alejandro Guido and Michael Orozco.

Here’s a closer look at Tuesday’s AA:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Fabian Johnson entered as a 70th minute substitute in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-0 win over Stuttgart on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie started and played 57 minutes in Schalke’s 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

John Brooks did not dress for Wolfsburg on Tuesday. (Brooks is injured)

2. BUNDESLIGA

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Ingolstadt’s 2-2 draw with Duisburg on Tuesday.

Haji Wright entered as a 73rd minute substitute in Sandhausen’s 1-0 win over Union Berlin on Tuesday.

Andrew Wooten did not dress for Sandhausen on Tuesday. (Wooten is injured)

ENGLAND

LEAGUE CUP

Emerson Hyndman entered as a 116th minute substitute in Bournemouth’s 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress in Stoke City’s 2-0 loss to Bristol City on Tuesday. (Cameron is injured)

Danny Williams did not dress in Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

MEXICO

COPA MX

Jonathan Gonzalez, Edgar Castillo and Monterrey’s match against Universidad de Guadalajara was postponed on Tuesday.

Joe Corona, Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana’s match against Morelia was postponed Tuesday.