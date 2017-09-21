Americans Abroad Wednesday Rewind: Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga and more

While Wednesday was a big day for Christian Pulisic, several young Americans had to settle for disappointment with their own clubs.

After winning the Dutch Cup last year, Matt Miazga and Viesse suffered an early exit in penalty kicks following a 0-0 draw in regular time. Excelsior also fell as Shane O’Neill and Desevio Payne couldn’t quite lift the club to a win over Heerenveen.

In Germany, Pulisic ruled the day while fellow young winger Julian Green went a full 90 in a lopsided Greuther Furth loss. Timmy Chandler also made an appearance, leading Eintracht Frankfurt to a win.

Elsewhere, Mix Diskerud scored a goal in Sweden while Eric Lichaj and Lynden Gooch were each on the side of a lopsided loss to Premier League opposition.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 win over Cologne on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Hamburg on Wednesday.

Bobby Wood started and played 84 minutes for Hamburg on Wednesday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress in Freiburg’s 1-1 draw with Hannover on Wednesday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-0 win over SSV Jahn Regensburg on Wednesday.

Terrence Boyd and McKinzie Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt’s 2-2 draw with Heidenheimer on Wednesday.

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-0 loss to Eintracht Braunschweig on Wednesday.

ENGLAND

LEAGUE CUP

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 5-1 loss to Chelsea on Wednesday.

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-0 loss to Everton on Wednesday.

NETHERLANDS

DUTCH CUP

Matt Miazga started and played 120 minutes in Vitesse’s 0-0 (5-3) loss to Swift on Wednesday.

Shane O’Neill entered as an 87th minute substitute in Excelsior’s 2-1 loss to Heerenveen on Wednesday.

Desevio Payne entered as a 45th minute substitute for Excelsior on Wednesday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud played 89 minutes and scored A GOAL in IFK Goteborg’s 2-1 loss to Hammarby on Wednesday.