Americans Abroad Wednesday Rewind: Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream and more

Wednesday was a frustrating day for Christian Pulisic.

The 19-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder was certainly active on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough for Borussia Dortmund to avoid a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham in UEFA Champions League play. Pulisic saw a goal controversially disallowed due to an offside call while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also saw a goal ruled back in the Dortmund defeat.

It was a mixed performance for Pulisic, who was active but not fully decisive throughout his 90 minutes. The winger started on the left, and certainly provided trouble for Serge Aurier and Toby Alderweireld throughout, even if he couldn’t help Dortmund find a true breakthrough.

Elsewhere, Tim Ream helped lead Fulham to a win in Championship play while Ventura Alvarado started in a Santos Laguna win.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s Americans Abroad:

EUROPE

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 loss to Tottenham on Wednesday.

ENGLAND

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Hull City on Wednesday.

MEXICO

COPA MX

Jonathan Gonzalez and Edgar Castillo did not dress in Monterrey’s 3-1 win over Pumas on Wednesday.

Jorge Villafana did not dress in Santos Laguna’s 3-0 win over FC Juarez on Wednesday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes for Santos Laguna on Wednesday.