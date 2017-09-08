Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Bobby Wood, Christian Pulisic and more

Following the international break, the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Euro-based stars return to their clubs to continue domestic seasons.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg are off to a perfect start in Bundesliga play, and that start will be put to the test against RB Leipzig. Wood scored the game-tying goal in Tuesday’s USMNT draw with Honduras, and he’ll look to carry over the form that saw him score an additional goal in his team’s last match.

In other Bundesliga action, Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Caleb Stanko’s Freiburg while Fabian Johnson and Timmy Chandler go head-to-head in a clash between Borussia Monchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Elsewhere, Julian Green could make his debut for his new club, Geoff Cameron faces a test against Manchester United and two young stars could face off when Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland takes on Cameron Carter-Vickers’ Sheffield United.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s action:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face RB Leipzig on Friday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Caleb Stanko and Freiburg on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Hannover 96 on Saturday. (Brooks is injured.)

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Dynamo Dresden on Friday.

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face FC Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Union Berlin on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinzie Gaines and Darmstadt face VfL Bochum on Sunday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Eintracht Branschweig on Sunday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and AFC Bournemouth face Arsenal on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Manchester United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Swansea City on Sunday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face West Ham on Monday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream and Fulham face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Sheffield Wendesday on Friday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jose Torres and Tigres face Atlas on Friday.

Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro face William Yarbrough and Leon on Saturday.

Jonathan Gonzalez, Edgar Castillo and Monterrey face Necaxa on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Chivas de Guadalajara on Saturday.

Joe Corona, Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido and Tijuana face Pumas on Sunday.

Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna face Rodrigo Lopez and Toluca on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Shane O’Neill, Desevio Payne and Excelsior on Saturday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Juan Pablo Torres and KSC Lokoren face Anderlecht on Friday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Mouscron on Saturday.

DENMARK

SAS-LIGAEN

Perry Kitchen and Randers face AGF Aarhus on Saturday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin and Stabaek face Aalesund on Sunday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face Sirius on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Goteborg face Djurgarden on Monday.