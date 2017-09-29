Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: DeAndre Yedlin, Bobby Wood and more

We’ve reached the final weekend of club soccer before World Cup qualifiers, and several U.S. Men’s National Team regulars face big-time matchups before looking ahead to Panama and Trinidad & Tobago.

In England, DeAndre Yedlin’s Newcastle has started the season well, but the recently-promoted club faces its biggest test of the young season on Sunday against Liverpool. Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town also face a perennial powerhouse as David Wagner’s team faces off with Tottenham.

German soccer sees Christian Pulisic and Dortmund face off with Augsburg while Weston McKennie and Schalke take on a tough Bayer Leverkusen team. Bobby Wood and Fabian Johnson, meanwhile, will look to build form ahead of qualifiers when they face Werder Brmen and Hannover, respectively.

Elsewhere, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Eric Lichaj face off in the Championship while Jonathan Gonzalez looks to continue his rise with Monterrey.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Hannover on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Augsburg on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Mainz on Saturday. (Brooks is injured)

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Hoffenheim on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Terrence Boyd, McKinzie Gaines and Darmstadt on Friday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Kaiserslautern on Friday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face SSV Jahn Regensburg on Sunday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Tottenham on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Leicester City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Southampton on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face Liverpool on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream and Fulham face Queens Park Rangers on Friday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Preston North End on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Joe Corona, Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Morelia on Friday.

Jonathan Gonzalez, Edgar Castillo and Monterrey face Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro on Saturday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Chivas de Guadalajara on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Necaxa on Saturday.

Rodrigo Lopez and Toluca face Club America on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna face Puebla on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Shane O’Neill, Desevio Payne and Excelsior face VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face FC Utrecht on Sunday.

DENMARK

DANISH SUPER LEAGUE

Perry Kitchen and Randers face AC Horsens on Friday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud and IFK Goteborg face Sirius on Friday.

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face Djurgardens on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Kenny Saeif and Gent on Sunday. ( Saeif is injured)

Juan Pablo Torres and KSC Lokoren face Zulte-Waregem on Sunday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubin Rubin and Stabaek face Valerenga on Saturday.