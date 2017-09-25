Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Lynden Gooch, Terrence Boyd and more

A trio of American found the back of the net over the weekend, headlining Americans Abroad.

Lynden Gooch, Terrence Boyd and Romain Gall all scored goals on the club level over the weekend. Gooch’s came from the penalty spot in a 2-1 loss to Cardiff City while Terrence Boyd fired the first of two late goals in a come-from-behind 3-3 draw for Darmstadt. Gall, meanwhile, also scored in a draw as Sundsvall tied, 2-2, with Jonkopings Sodra.

In Bundesliga play, Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund ran rampant over Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach. Another young American, Weston McKennie, earned another start for Schalke while Julian Green played a full 90 as well in the 2. Bundesliga.

Elsewhere, Matt Miazga led Vitesse to a big win over Ajax and Cameron Carter-Vickers helped take down Sheffield Wednesday en route to a derby win.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 74 minutes in Schalke’s 2-1 loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress for Werder Bremen’s 0-0 draw with Freiburg on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress for Freiburg on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 64 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 6-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson started and played 72 minutes for Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Bobby Wood started and played 90 minutes in Hamburg’s 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Haji Wright started and played 59 minutes in Sandhausen’s 1-0 loss to Erzgebirge Aue on Friday.

Andrew Wooten did not dress for Sandhausen on Friday.

Jerome Kieswetter did not dress for Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 win over face St. Pauli on Saturday.

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Gruether Furth’s 3-1 loss to Nurnberg on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd entered as an 88th minute substitute and scored A GOAL in Darmstadt’s 3-3 draw with Dynamo Dresden on Sunday

McKinzie Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Ingolstadt’s 2-1 loss to VfL Bochum on Sunday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Danny Williams did not dress in Huddersfield Town’s 0-0 tie with Burnley on Saturday. (Williams is injured)

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Bournemouth’s 2-1 loss to Everton on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress in Stoke City’s 4-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday. (Cameron is injured)

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle’s 1-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 tie with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Sunderland’s 2-1 loss to Cardiff City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj dressed but di dnot play in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers played 90 minutes in Sheffield United’s 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse’s 2-1 win over Ajax on Sunday.

Desevio Payne entered as a 72nd minute substitute in Excelsior’s 2-0 win over AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Shane O’Neill dressed but did not play for Excelsior on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win over Royal Chaleroi SC on Sunday.

Juan Pablo Torres did not dress for Lokoren’s 2-1 loss to Standard Liege on Sunday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin entered as a 31st minute substitute in Stabaek’s 1-0 loss to Kristiansund BK on Sunday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Sundsvall’s 2-2 draw with Jonkopings Sodra on Sunday.

DENMARK

SUPER LIGA

Perry Kitchen started and played 90 minutes in Randers’s 3-1 loss to OB on Sunday.