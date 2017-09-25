Atlanta United continues to dominate at home with win over Impact

Another week, another home win for Atlanta United.

Hector Villalba and Jeff Larentowicz scored in either half, sealing a 2-0 home victory over the Montreal Impact. With the win, Atlanta United is now 4-0-1 in the newly-opened Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Villalba opened the scoring 28 minutes in as he darted through the Impact defense before unleashing a long-range shot. Evan Bush stood now chance, as Villalba’s 12th goal of the season opened the scoring.

After missing several chances to double the lead, Atlanta United eventually did just that through an unlikely goalscorer in Larentowicz. The veteran fired his first goal of the season in the 73rd minute, sealing three points for the hosts.

Those three points move Atlanta into sole possession of third in the Eastern Conference, although it wasn’t all good news. Miguel Almiron went down late in the match with a hamstring injury, and a potential absence would be a vital blow to the club’s playoff push.

Next up for Atlanta United is another home match midweek against the Philadelphia Union while the Montreal Impact return home for a midweek match of their own against NYCFC.

MAN OF THE MATCH

The Atlanta United midfield stepped up in a big way with Carlos Carmona proving to be the quiet hero in the center of the field.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Hector Villalba’s stunner was far and away the most memorable moment of yet another Atlanta United win.

MATCH TO FORGET

The Impact attack was held all but silent, firing just three shots throughout the 90 minutes. Ignacio Piatti had none of them in what was a quiet game for the Impact’s star.