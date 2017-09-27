Bruce Arena not expecting many USMNT roster changes ahead of October World Cup qualifiers

At this point in the World Cup qualifying cycle, Bruce Arena believes you have to put your trust in familiar faces.
Speaking in New York on Tuesday, Arena said he doesn’t expect a massive roster overhaul for the final two games of World Cup qualifying. Currently holding on to fourth place, the U.S. is set to take on Panama in Orlando before finishing the qualifying cycle in Trinidad & Tobago.
“We don’t have the luxury of doing that,” Arena said, according to Goal USA, when asked about shuffling the roster “This is not experimental time. We pretty much have to go with who we have.”
Still, there will almost certainly be some changes involving players familiar to the USMNT camp. Arena says it will be “great” to have DeAndre Yedlin join the group after missing previous qualifiers due to injury. The Newcastle United fullback should jump back into the starting XI, replacing Graham Zusi as the primary right back option after sitting out the Gold Cup and missing the last two qualifiers.
There’s also a change to be made at the forward position due to the injury suffered by Jordan Morris. That opens the door for someone like Dom Dwyer, Juan Agudelo or Gyasi Zardes to return to the team at the forward position.
In addition, there’s someone like Matt Miazga, who has played well enough in recent weeks to merit consideration for a return to the team after featuring at this summer’s Gold Cup.
“We follow his progress. We watched his game against Ajax over the weekend,” Arena said of Miazga. “All the players that have been in our camps this year we evaluate on a weekly basis.”
One ongoing issue that could facilitate Miazga’s return is an injury to Geoff Cameron, which would require a major overhaul at the centerback position. With John Brooks already out, the USMNT could be missing its two top central defenders for the final set of World Cup qualifying.
However, Arena was optimistic with regards to Cameron’s status, despite the fact that he’s missed three straight matches for Stoke City.
“It remains to be seen. He’s got to get through this week,” Arena said of Cameron. “We’ll see. I would think he’s going to be in camp.”
“We pretty much have to go with who we have.”… and by that he means he’ll only call those players that fit into his limited coaching skills.
I didn’t even like the decision to rehire Bruce, but you can’t be any dumber… Of course I have thought that before and you continue to prove me wrong.
I here you. I do. But give me one, two, or three players who Bruce can call on that could actually make a difference. You can’t. Let’s face the reality…. our player pool is pretty slim. It’s not that great. A Messi is not walking through the door neither is a defender like Leonardo Bonucci. We have what we have. We are what we are. We can get the job done if we pull our head out of our asses. I haven’t been of fan of Arena tactics but it’s been our lack of effort and poor stupid individual mistakes that has done us in.
@ MMV, with the potential exceptions of 2002 our pool is more deep and talented that it has ever been. Lets not forget we had to start Robbie Finley, Ricardo Clark, and Jonathon Bornstein back in 2010. In 2014 even Brad Evans started a WC match and when Altidore got hurt we had no one to replace him. 2006 saw Jimmie Conrad as a starting CB and Pablo Masteroni at DM. The current pool has more players playing at higher levels at the highest salary and contracts level that any pool with the possible exception of 2002.
——–
Player qualify is not an excuse PERIOD.
@MMV, in regards to players who could make a difference. That’s easy, Chandler for Zusi, Williams for Acosta, Green for Nagbe, Miazga for Hedges, All playing at higher levels in the past year than the MLS preferred option. Also Klejstan and Nguyen lead MLS in assists and chances created but haven’t gotten a sniff with BA. Of course no on but Argentina has a Messi but there are higher quality options that are being overlooked by the current manager.
——-
I said before we every played last window that not calling in Chandler last window given Yedlin’s injury was a fireable offense. I’ll say it now, BA should have been fired after the Honduras match last window but Wood saved his a-s.
“Not experimental time”
——
Using a slow converted wide midfielder as a RB like Zusi is not experimental(eyebrow raise)?
——
Didn’t BA “experiment” last window with using a Nagbe/Bradley CM pairing for the first time as a starting CM pairing(eyebrow raise)?
——-
Didn’t BA use 35 year old converted winger at LB last window too?
——-
Didn’t BA experiment with a starting lineup of 9/11 MLS players with the explanation that the heat was too much for the European based guys to deal with in Honduras?
——-
Now he hides behind the continuity argument, but Its on BA that he failed to integrate earlier in the cycle players who play at higher levels and now finds it oh so convenient for him to have to use his favorite guys instead of ‘experimenting’ with better talented players.
——-
All this while leaving serviceable talented players off the roster for a qualifying window were are backs are against the wall and for the first time in 20 years qualification is in doubt.
——
If I see Wondo or McCarty or Roldon or Zardes called into this roster I’m going full apesh-t.
I’m sure he will call in a few extra players just like last camp, so why not add some new faces. This isn’t the time for experimenting(blah blah blah) this isn’t the time to bring same old slow players either. If they lose a game and don’t qualify then everyone will say younger players should have been called and if they qualify then arena made the right call. Damned if u do damned if u don’t is how I see it. Only a few players I wished would be called in this camp that are in form and playing consistently and that would be Miazga, Mckennie, Green and Gonzalez(Johnathan) and Garza if healthy. The reason for Green is one he’s been playing and active the last few games and if FJ goes back to LB they could use some pace on the left wing.
That was Brad Davis, not Brad Evans, that started in the World Cup against Germany.
Yeah, meant Davis wrote Evans.
People need to stop acting as if Arena is failing to call Luis Suarez, Messi and CR7. The player pool may be deeper and wider than ever but collectively we are not much better than Costa Rica (if at all) and not even close to the same level as Mexico. We are working with pretty small margins, let’s not pretend otherwise.
