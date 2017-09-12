Cameron Carter-Vickers scores in Sheffield United debut

Cameron Carter-Vickers’ loan stint with Sheffield United got off to a perfect start on Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team centerback scored a goal in his debut match for the Championship side on Tuesday against Bolton. The defender’s goal came in the 33rd minute, giving the Blades a 1-0 lead heading towards the halftime break.

33' GOOAAAAALLLLL!!! @cameroncv2 scores on his debut to put the Blades 1-0 up #twitterblades pic.twitter.com/jL0wOkvK6N — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) September 12, 2017

The 19-year-old defender provided another chance just before the break, but saw his chance pushed away by Bolton goalkeeper Ben Alnwick.

Stunning save from Ben Alnwick to deny Cameron Carter-Vickers from point-blank range. (42) #BWFC 0-1 #twitterblades 🐘 🏰 — Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) September 12, 2017

Carter-Vickers recently joined the Blades on loan from Tottenham in his first loan away from the Premier League club.

Here’s a closer look at the defender’s goal: