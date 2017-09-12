Cameron Carter-Vickers scores in Sheffield United debut

Cameron Carter-Vickers’ loan stint with Sheffield United got off to a perfect start on Tuesday afternoon.
The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team centerback scored a goal in his debut match for the Championship side on Tuesday against Bolton. The defender’s goal came in the 33rd minute, giving the Blades a 1-0 lead heading towards the halftime break.
The 19-year-old defender provided another chance just before the break, but saw his chance pushed away by Bolton goalkeeper Ben Alnwick.
Carter-Vickers recently joined the Blades on loan from Tottenham in his first loan away from the Premier League club.
Here’s a closer look at the defender’s goal:
A center back who shoots with both feet? Nice!
