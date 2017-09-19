Christian Pulisic nominated for Golden Boy award

Christian Pulisic is widely regarded as one of the top young talents in Europe, and his play was recognized on Tuesday with a nomination for a prestigious award.

Pulisic is one of 25 nominees for the Golden Boy award, which is given to the year’s best player in European soccer under the age of 21. Pulisic, who turned 19 on Monday, has nine goals and 14 assists in 61 appearances for Borussia Dortmund as well as seven goals in 18 appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Previous winners of the Golden Boy award include Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, Isco and Mario Gotze.

Given the other nominees, Pulisic certainly isn’t the favorite to win, however. Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as the front-runner following his breakout season for Monaco while fellow young stars Gabriel Jesus, Ousmane Dembele, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marcus Rashford have made major impacts at big clubs.

Here’s a closer look at the players nominated for the award:

Aaron Martin, Espanyol

Jean-Kevin Augustin, RB Leipzig

Rodrigo Bentacur, Juventus

Steven Bergwijn, PSV Eindhoven

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton

Federico Chiesa, Fiorentina

Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona

Amadou Diawara, Napoli

Kasper Dolberg, Ajax

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City

Joe Gomez, Liverpool

Benjamin Henrichs, Bayer Leverkusen

Borja Mayoral, Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain

Emre Mor, Celta Vigo

Reece Oxford, Borussia Monchengladbach

Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United

Allan Saint-Maximim, Nice

Dominic Solanke, Liverpool

Theo Hernandez, Real Madrid

Youri Tielemans, Monaco

Enes Unal, Villarreal

Kyle Walker-Peters, Tottenham