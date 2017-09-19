Christian Pulisic nominated for Golden Boy award

Christian Pulisic is widely regarded as one of the top young talents in Europe, and his play was recognized on Tuesday with a nomination for a prestigious award.
Pulisic is one of 25 nominees for the Golden Boy award, which is given to the year’s best player in European soccer under the age of 21. Pulisic, who turned 19 on Monday, has nine goals and 14 assists in 61 appearances for Borussia Dortmund as well as seven goals in 18 appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team.
Previous winners of the Golden Boy award include Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, Isco and Mario Gotze.
Given the other nominees, Pulisic certainly isn’t the favorite to win, however. Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as the front-runner following his breakout season for Monaco while fellow young stars Gabriel Jesus, Ousmane Dembele, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marcus Rashford have made major impacts at big clubs.
Here’s a closer look at the players nominated for the award:
Aaron Martin, Espanyol
Jean-Kevin Augustin, RB Leipzig
Rodrigo Bentacur, Juventus
Steven Bergwijn, PSV Eindhoven
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton
Federico Chiesa, Fiorentina
Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona
Amadou Diawara, Napoli
Kasper Dolberg, Ajax
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan
Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City
Joe Gomez, Liverpool
Benjamin Henrichs, Bayer Leverkusen
Borja Mayoral, Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain
Emre Mor, Celta Vigo
Reece Oxford, Borussia Monchengladbach
Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund
Marcus Rashford, Manchester United
Allan Saint-Maximim, Nice
Dominic Solanke, Liverpool
Theo Hernandez, Real Madrid
Youri Tielemans, Monaco
Enes Unal, Villarreal
Kyle Walker-Peters, Tottenham
Comments