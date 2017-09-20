Christian Pulisic scores a beauty to help Dortmund rout Bobby Wood's Hamburg

Christian Pulisic continues to awe German and American audiences alike.

In the 79th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Hamburg, the U.S. Men’s National Team star collected a Mahmoud Dahoud feed in the penalty area, took a few touches, and smashed it into the back of the net for his second Bundesliga goal and his third in all competitions this season.

Pulisic put in a man of the match level performance overall. He took three shots and completed 19 of 20 passes, and helped set up Dortmund’s second goal when he dribbled through the middle of the field before springing Andriy Yarmolenko on the right wing. Yarmolenko then assisted on a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tap-in.

Pulisic clearly won the battle of American attackers as his compatriot Bobby Wood failed to get anything going for Hamburg on a frustrating day for the American striker.