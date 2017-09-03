David Villa makes Spain cameo, leaves camp with training injury

David Villa came on near the end of Spain’s 3-0 thumping of Italy in Madrid to roaring applause from the Spanish faithful, but will not feature in their upcoming match in Vaduz against Liechtenstein.

The once World Cup champion came on for Isco in the 89th minute of Saturday’s match. He didn’t do much aside from make a couple passes, but the fans were happy to see their nation’s all time leading goal scorer make brief cameo anyway.

It was his first appearance for his country since the 2014 World Cup and his 98th overall.

However, Villa won’t make the trip to Liechtenstein for Tuesday’s qualifier due to a mild abductor strain picked up during Sunday’s training session. He was taken to the hospital for an MRI, but is being sent back to New York City as a precaution.