David Villa, Sebastian Giovinco top MLS player ratings in FIFA 18

Player ratings are beginning to come out for the upcoming release of FIFA 18 and their top MLS players are far from surprising.

Leading he way with an 82 overall rating are David Villa of New York City FC and Sebastian Giovinco of Toronto FC. The duo is made up of the last two players to win the league’s MVP award and both are making strong cases for winning it again this year.

Also clocking in with ratings in the 80s are Bastian Schweinsteiger, Ignacio Piatti, Kaka, and Jonathan dos Santos.

Clint Dempsey, Michael Bradley, and Tim Howard the highest rated American MLS players, all at 78.

FIFA 18 is out for PS4, XBox One, and PC on Sepember 29.

Here’s a closer look at the Top 25:

Top 25 MLS players in FIFA 18

Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto – 82

David Villa, NYCFC – 82

Bastian Schweinsteiger, Chicago – 81

Ignacio Piatti, Montreal – 80

Kaka, Orlando – 80

Jonathan dos Santos, LA – 80

Miguel Almiron, Atlanta – 79

Giovani dos Santos, LA – 79

Diego Valeri, Portland – 79

Andrea Pirlo, NYCFC – 79

Clint Dempsey, Seattle – 78

Pedro Santos, Columbus – 78

Nicolas Lodeiro, Seattle – 78

Osvaldo Alonso, Seattle – 78

Michael Bradley, Toronto – 78

Blerim Dzemaili, Montreal – 78

Tim Howard, Colorado – 78

Romain Alessandrini, LA – 77

Josef Martinez, Atlanta – 76

Victor Vazquez, Toronto – 76

Fredy Montero, Vancouver – 76

Jozy Altidore, Toronto – 76

Federico Higuain, Columbus – 76

Laurent Ciman, Montreal – 76

Bradley Wright-Phillips, New York – 75