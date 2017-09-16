Dom Dwyer, Josef Martinez duel as Atlanta United ties Orlando City in shootout

Atlanta United had a league-record crowd on their side, and Dom Dwyer and Josef Martinez did their part in entertaining them en route to a thrilling draw.

Josef Martinez provided yet another hat-trick while Dom Dwyer provided two goals and an assist of his own as Atlanta United played Orlando City to a thrilling 3-3 draw. Cyle Larin also got on the scoresheet for Orlando City as the Lions became the first road team to take a point from Mercedes-Benz Stadium,

Dwyer opened the scoring just 10 minutes in, scoring on an assist from Donny Toia. Martinez responded in the 36th minute to level the scoreline at one apiece before Dwyer fired his second just three minutes later to restore the Lions advantage.

The lead lasted until 10 minutes into the second half as Martinez fired his second on an assist from Chris McCann. That deadlock only lasted three minutes as well before Dwyer fed Larin to push the scoreline to 3-2.

In the 69th minute, Martinez sealed the 3-3 draw with his third of the night and 16th of the season from just 13 appearances.

With the draw, Atlanta United seals point no. 43 on the season while Orlando City collects their 35th point, keeping them well out of the playoff picture. Next up for Atlanta is a midweek match at home against the LA Galaxy while Orlando City takes on visits the Portland Timbers next Sunday as the look to play spoiler against a Western Conference foe.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Josef Martinez’s season has been nothing short of remarkable, and the Venezuelan forward shined yet again on Saturday.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Martinez’s second half equalizer sealed a point from a match that saw Atlanta United come from behind on three separate occasions.

MATCH TO FORGET

Tommy Redding was far from the only defender to struggle in a very attacking game, but the Orlando City defender had trouble with Martinez throughout.