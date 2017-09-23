Dynamo earn valuable road point against NYCFC

The Houston Dynamo may not have earned a point in New York City on Saturday afternoon, but they did earn a valuable draw in Connecticut against New York City FC.

Playing in East Hartford, the Dynamo earned a 1-1 draw against NYCFC on Saturday. The match was moved to Rentschler Field due to a rescheduled New York Yankees game.

It took just five minutes for NYCFC to open the scoring at their temporary home venue through Maxi Moralez. The Argentinian playmaker scored with a rare header, heading home a cross from new signing Andraz Struna to open the scoring.

The Dynamo fired back just 11 minutes later, as Mauro Manotas scored in the 16th minute with what proved to be the final goal of the match. However, both sides created chances, with Jack Harrison’s shot off the post proving the best of the bunch. In total, Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric was called upon to make six stops while Sean Johnson added two of his own.

With the draw, the Dynamo move above the red line for the time being, one point ahead of Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas until their matches on Friday night. NYCFC, meanwhile, will remain in second through the weekend.

Next up for NYCFC is a midweek match against the Montreal Impact while the Dynamo also play midweek against the LA Galaxy.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Tyler Deric made a whopping six stops on the day, helping to seal a road point.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Mauro Manotas’ goal stole the momentum back following NYCFC’s early opener, helping the Dynamo get back into the match without chasing for too long.

MATCH TO FORGET

For a variety of reasons, the entire match was one to forget. From the lack of attacking cohesion to the fact that the game had to be moved to a new venue, Saturday’s match wasn’t a real bright spot in any way.