European Saturday Rewind: Man City edges Chelsea, PSG routs Bordeaux, and more

The top match of the day in Europe saw Manchester City edge Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. A game winning goal from Kevin De Bruyne was all Pep Guardiola’s side needed to earn three points. De Bruyne’s left-footed effort from long range in the 67th-minute was the breakthrough in the second half. Man City remains atop of the league table, while Chelsea drops to fourth.

Elsewhere in Europe, Tottenham cruised to three points at the expense of Huddersfield while Manchester United faced winless Crystal Palace. Deportivo edged Getafe in Spain, while Sampdoria traveled to Udinese in Italy. Borussia Dortmund faced a tough road test at Augsburg in Bundesliga play, while PSG hosted Bordeaux in the must-watch match of the day in France.

Here’s a closer look at all of Friday and Saturday’s European results:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Tottenham Hotspur used a brace from the in-form Harry Kane to drub Huddersfield 4-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium. Kane’s right-footed finish in the ninth-minute gave Spurs a 1-0 lead. Ben Davies added to the lead in the 16th-minute before Kane’s strong left-footed strike extended the lead to 3-0. Moussa Sissoko netted his first goal for the club in second-half stoppage time which stamped the final score at 4-0. Huddersfield were held to one shot on goal, losing their third match of the month.

Here’s all of Saturday’s EPL results:

Huddersfield Town 0 – Tottenham Hotspur 4

Manchester United 4 – Crystal Palace 0

AFC Bournemouth 0 – Leicester City 0

Stoke City 2 – Southampton 1

West Ham United 1 – Swansea City 0

West Bromwich Albion 2 – Watford 2

Chelsea 0 – Manchester City 1

SPANISH LA LIGA

Celta Vigo and Girona played out a exhilarating six-goal thriller in Pontevedra on Saturday which saw the match end 3-3. After letting a 2-1 lead slip, Girona used a late equalizer from Juan Juanpe to snatch a point. Pione Sisto opened the scoring in the eighth minute from a close range header. Portu drew Girona level in the 10th-minute from a fine right-footed finish. Cristhian Stuani’s close-range header put Girona up 2-1 in the 14th-minute, before Maxi Gomez drew the hosts level two minutes later. Daniel Wass looked to have given Celta Vigo the lead for good in the 76th-minute, but Juanpe’s left-footed finish in the 86th-minute capped the final score at 3-3. Celta sit midtable, while Girona are in 16th.

Deportivo bounced back from a lopsided defeat a week ago, to edge Getafe 2-1 at home. Florin Andone played the hero as his goal in the 87th-minute was the game winner. Amath Ndiaye’s right-footed strike in the 54th-minute put the visitors up 1-0. Lucas Perez’s left-footed finish canceled out Ndiaye’s opener in the 66th-minute, before Andone slotted home the winner late. Deportivo held the edge in shots on goal by a 9-to-3 margin. Getafe end the month of September on a losing note.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s La Liga results:

Celta Vigo 3 – Girona 3

Deportivo 2 – Getafe 1

Sevilla 2 – Malaga 0

Levante 0 – Alaves 2

Leganes 0 – Atletico Madrid 0

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

MatchDay #7 in Germany’s top-flight kicked off on Friday as Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen shared the points. Leon Bailey canceled out Leon Goretzka’s opener which earned the visitors a share of the spoils. Goretzka opened the scoring in the 34th-minute curling home a wonderful free kick into the top right corner. Bailey, a second-half sub for Leverkusen, finished off Lars Bender’s assist in the 61st-minute which was all the visitors needed. Schalke’s Ralf Fahrmann made five saves, while Bernd Leno made four for Bayer.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Bundesliga results:

Schalke 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 1

Borussia Monchengladbach 2 – Hannover 1

Eintracht Frankfurt 2 – VfB Stuttgart1

FC Augsburg 1 – Borussia Dortmund 2

VfL Wolfsburg 1 – FSV Mainz 1

Hamburg 0 – Werder Bremen 0

ITALIAN SERIE A

Udinese cruised their way to three points on Saturday, defeating Sampdoria 4-0. Maxi Lopez led the way for the hosts scoring a brace in the second half. Rodrigo De Paul opened the scoring from a first half penalty before Lopez netted twice. Seko Fofana slammed the door on any comeback in stoppage time. Sampdoria fell for the first time in September.

Here’s all of Saturday’s Serie A results:

Udinese 4 – Sampdoria 0

Genoa 0 – Bologna 1

FRENCH LIGUE 1

A late equalizer from Souleymane Camara helped Montpellier snatch a point in a 1-1 draw at Monaco. Camara’s header in the 92nd-minute beat Danjiel Subasic to the bottom left corner. Radamel Falcao opened the scoring in the 38th-minute finishing from close range. It was the Colombian’s 12th league goal so far this season, in eight appearances. Monaco only had one shot on goal, compared to Montpellier’s three.

PSG continued their dominant run in all competitions. Neymar led the way with a brace for the hosts who led 5-1 at halftime. Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half goal for the Parisians before Malcom netted a late consolation for Bordeaux from the penalty spot. PSG remains top of the table, while Bordeaux dropped to fifth.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Ligue 1 results;

AS Monaco 1 – Montpellier 1

PSG 6 – Bordeaux 2

Amiens – Lille: Abandoned

Dijon 1 -Strasbourg 1

Guingamp 1 – Toulouse 1

Nantes 1 – Metz 0

Rennes 0 – Caen 1