European Weekend Preview: Chelsea hosts Arsenal, Lyon visits PSG, and more

Following the opening of both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League group stages this week, domestic action returns with a London Derby on tap in England.

Sunday sees Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge in a highly anticipated showdown. Chelsea was victorious in this fixture last season, 3-1, on their way to another league title. Arsenal got revenge in May’s FA Cup final defeating the Blues 2-1, before lifting the Community Shield in August on penalties. Arsenal will look to striker Danny Welbeck, who leads the team with three goals so far. Chelsea will counterattack with striker Alvaro Morata who has three goals so far this season in league play.

Elsewhere in Europe, Everton faces a tough test on Sunday in Manchester, while Tottenham hosts Swansea City. Barcelona and Real Madrid both face tricky road tests in La Liga, while PSG hosts Lyon in the Ligue 1 must-watch match. In Germany, Bayern Munich welcomes Mainz to town, while Hertha Berlin travels to Hoffenheim.

Here’s a closer look at all of this weekend’s European action:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Saturday’s late fixture comes from Wembley as Tottenham Hotspur welcomes Swansea City to town. Mauricio Pochettino’s side is coming off a convincing 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in UCL play on Wednesday. Harry Kane has four goals in his last two appearances overall, and will be the player to watch. Swansea fell, 1-0, at home against Newcastle last weekend, wasting several chances offensively. Paul Clement’s side was crushed, 5-0, last season in this fixture, and will hope for a much-closer scoreline this time around.

Sunday’s other intriguing fixture takes place at Old Trafford as Manchester United hosts Everton. The Red Devils are unbeaten across all competitions this season, only allowing two goals in five matches. Striker Romelu Lukaku leads the team with four goals this season, while midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has five assists. Everton has been blanked in consecutive league defeats against Chelsea and Tottenham. Wayne Rooney returns to Old Trafford for the first time as an opponent after spending much of his career with Manchester United. He leads the Toffees with two league goals this season.

Here’s all of this weekend’s EPL fixtures:

Friday

AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Newcastle United vs. Stoke City

Watford vs. Manchester City

West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City

Sunday

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Everton

SPANISH LA LIGA

Barcelona looks to remain unbeaten in all competitions, as they travel to Getafe on Saturday. The Catalan side has outscored their opponents, 12-0, so far this season, and will look to add to those numbers this weekend. Lionel Messi is on a good run of form, with five league goals so far and a brace this past Tuesday against Juventus. After tough matches to start their season, Getafe earned their first league win of the season on Sept. 8 against Leganes. 22-year-old Alvaro will be the player to watch for the hosts after a goal last weekend.

Real Madrid also faces a tricky league test on Sunday, traveling to Real Sociedad. Zinedine Zidane’s men are coming off a 3-0 Champions League win on Wednesday. However, they have drawn their last two league matches against Valencia and Levante. Gareth Bale will be called on to lead the way for Los Blancos with Cristiano Ronaldo suspended and Karim Benzema injured. Sociedad has started the season with three straight wins, and will have the home crowd behind them on Sunday. Striker Juanmi leads the team with three goals so far, while two other players have two apiece.

Here’s all of this weekend’s La Liga fixtures:

Friday

Eibar vs. Leganes

Saturday

Levante vs. Valencia

Getafe vs. Barcelona

Real Betis vs. Deportivo

Atletico Madrid vs. Malaga

Sunday

Alaves vs. Villarreal

Girona vs. Sevilla

Las Palmas vs. Athletic Bilbao

Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid

Monday

Espanyol vs. Celta Vigo

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Bayern Munich returns to the Allianz Arena this weekend, welcoming Mainz to town. Carlo Ancelotti’s side rolled past Anderlecht midweek in UCL play despite a 2-0 road loss to Hoffenheim last weekend. Robert Lewandowski leads Bayern with three league goals so far, and added another goal midweek against Anderlecht. Mainz, who flirted with relegation last season, defeated Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, 3-1. Striker Yoshinori Muto is the forward to watch.

In Saturday’s late match, Borussia Monchengladbach faces RB Leipzig. The former suffered their first loss of the season last weekend, falling 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Gladbach has not received a goal yet from a midfielder or forward this season, and will look for that to change this weekend. RB Leipzig drew, 1-1, against Monaco midweek in their UCL opener, but have won two straight in league play. Timo Werner had three goals so far this season.

Sunday’s early fixture comes from Hoffenheim as the hosts face off with Hertha Berlin. Julian Nagelsmann’s side kicked off their Europa League group stage midweek after a shocking 2-0 home win over Bayern last weekend. Strikers Mark Uth and Andrej Kramaric have combined for five league goals so far for Hoffenheim. Hertha Berlin is winless in its last two matches, after a loss and draw respectively. Australian midfielder Matthew Leckie has three goals so far for Berlin.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Bundesliga fixtures:

Friday

Hannover vs. Hamburg

Saturday

Bayern Munich vs. FSV Mainz

Werder Bremen vs. Schalke 04

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg

VfB Stuttgart vs. VfL Wolfsburg

RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

Sunday

1899 Hoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen vs. SC Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Koln

ITALIAN SERIE A

The late fixture on Saturday in Italy sees Roma welcome Hellas Verona to town. Roma saw last weekend’s match with Sampdoria postponed due to weather, and drew 0-0 with Atletico Madrid midweek. Edin Dzeko has one goal so far in league play, and is a top talent in Italian’s top-flight. Hellas Verona has found trouble in Serie A tough so far, losing two of their opening three matches. A 5-0 drubbing vs. Fiorentina doesn’t help as Verona now switches their sights to a Serie A title challenger. Giampaolo Pazzini is the man to watch for Verona.

Sunday’s early contest comes from the Giglio Stadium as Sassuolo hosts Juventus. Sassuolo has not tasted victory yet this season in league play, losing two of their three matches. Stefano Sensi has scored the only goal for Sassuolo so far this season. Juventus is unbeaten in league play, but is coming off a 3-0 defeat against Barcelona in UCL play. Striker Paulo Dybala has five goals for Juve so far this season, and will be expected to add to that total on Sunday.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Serie A fixtures:

Saturday

Crotone vs. Inter Milan

Fiorentina vs. Bologna

AS Roma vs. Hellas Verona

Sunday

Sassuolo vs. Juventus

AC Milan vs. Udinese

Napoli vs. Benevento

Spal vs. Cagliari

Torino vs. Sampdoria

Chievo Verona vs. Atalanta

Genoa vs. Lazio

FRENCH LIGUE 1

The must-watch match of Matchday 6 in Ligue 1 sees PSG welcome Lyon to the Parc Des Princes. Unai Emery’s side are a perfect 6-0-0 across all competitions this season, rattling off 24 goals so far. Edinson Cavani has seven goals this season, while Neymar has four goals and four assists. Kylian Mbappe also has a goal and an assist in league play. Lyon is unbeaten in league play this season, winning three of their opening five matches. Mariano has four goals up top for Lyon, while Nabil Fekir also has four from midfield. Lyon will look to spoil the party and earn their first league win over PSG since February 2016.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Ligue 1 fixtures:

Friday

Toulouse vs. Bordeaux

Saturday

Monaco vs. Strasbourg

Dijon vs. St. Etienne

Guingamp vs. Lille

Nantes vs. Caen

Troyes vs. Montpellier

Sunday