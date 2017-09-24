FC Dallas continues to struggle with lopsided loss to Minnesota United

When it comes to FC Dallas’ extended winless run, there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight.

For the 10th straight match, FC Dallas emerged without a win in what ended up as a lopsided 4-1 loss to Minnesota United on Saturday. The loss extends FC Dallas’ winless run, which dates back to July 11 and has seen the club collect just three points.

The match got off to a good start for the playoff hopefuls as Tesho Akindele fired a goal in the 14th minute. It all went downhill from there, though, Starting with a Christian Ramirez goal just 10 minutes later.

In the 35th minute, Ramirez turned provider to setup teammate Miguel Ibarra, pushing the lead to 2-1. Then in the 71st, Ramirez added another assist to his daily statsheet, feeding Ethan Finlay while putting the match out of reach. Late in the match, Abu Danladi added one more, sealing the 4-1 win.

With the loss, FC Dallas sits eighth in the West, although the Texas team does have a game in hand. Next up is a home match against the Colorado Rapids midweek while Minnesota United’s role of spoiler continues against the Houston Dynamo next weekend.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Christian Ramirez was on fire on Saturday, firing a goal while providing two assists in the win.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Ethan Finlay’s goal put the match out of reach, and it was also yet another gut punch to FC Dallas’ playoff hopes.

MATCH TO FORGET

With Matt Hedges out of the lineup, Walker Zimmerman had a rough game in central defense, and FC Dallas paid for it dearly.