FC Dallas' playoff hopes take hit with tie in Orlando

At this point in the season, FC Dallas needs every point it can get, but Oscar Pareja’s side could only get one from Orlando on Saturday.

Orlando City held FC Dallas in a 0-0 draw on Saturday, putting a dent in FC Dallas’ playoff hopes. With the draw, the door opens a bit for the Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake, who are battling with FCD for a spot out West.

Both sides created chances throughout, but failed to find the vital breakthrough. Orlando City came closest to sealing a winner late through two chances from Yoshimar Yotun, but FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez stepped up to make two clutch saves to seal the scoreless draw.

FC Dallas had what looked like a chance in the second half as a shot was fired right into the arm of Orlando City defender Seb Hines. Referee Armando Villarreal opted not to call a penalty and not review the potential incident with VAR as both teams played on.

In total, Gonzalez provided four saves for FCD while Joe Bendik made five stops on the other side.

After finishing off an important week with four points, FC Dallas looks ahead to a very winnable match against the Colorado Rapids next Saturday while the Columbus Crew await Orlando City following an off weekend.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jesse Gonzalez came up with two massive saves late, bailing out his defense while holding on to what could be an important point.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

The game’s big moment was a controversial one, as referee Armando Villarreal opted not to use VAR to look at a potential handball.

MATCH TO FORGET

In a match that was maybe one step below a must-win, FC Dallas’ attack fell quiet as Maxi Urruti failed to put a shot on target.