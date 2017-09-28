FC Dallas tops Rapids to halt 10-match winless slide

After several winless months, FC Dallas has finally secured an MLS win.

For the first time since July 22, FC Dallas tasted victory by taking down the Colorado Rapids, 2-0, on Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium. The win is the club’s first in 10 games as FC Dallas is now in a dogfight to make the postseason in the West.

It took just nine minutes for FCD to do all of the damage, starting with a sixth-minute finish from Maynor Figueroa. As Hernan Grana’s ball weaved through the entire box, Figueroa darted to the back post and finished off a tap-in, giving his side the early lead.

Three minutes later, Roland Lamah doubled that lead on another Grana assist. After receiving a ball over the top from Mauro Diaz, Grana centered a pass towards the penalty spot, and Lamah smashed it first-time for the second finish.

It proved to be all FCD would need, as the club sealed three points from the last-place Rapids. On the other end, Jesse Gonzalez was called upon for just three saves in what was a relatively quiet night for an FCD defense that has struggled in recent weeks.

Next up, FC Dallas visits Orlando City while the Rapids face a desperate Montreal Impact team at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Hernan Grana played maestro, firing two wonderful assists to seal a much-needed win.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Maynor Figueroa’s early goal eased some of the doubt that has lingered for several weeks and months, giving FCD an early lead they would never relinquish.

MATCH TO FORGET

It was a quiet night for the Rapids attack, as Dominique Badji and his replacement, Alan Gordon, struggled to create anything meaningful against the FCD defense.