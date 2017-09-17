FC Dallas' winless run continues with tie against Sounders

FC Dallas’ winless run continued, but they did snag a point against a Western Conference contender.

With the Seattle Sounders in town, FC Dallas sealed a scoreless draw, giving both teams a hard-fought point in a tight Western Conference race. The draw keeps FC Dallas in sixth place for the time being while the Sounders remain behind the Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps atop the conference.

The clash was virtually even throughout the 90 minutes, with FC Dallas firing 13 shots to the Sounders’ 10. Stefen Frei was the more active of the two goalkepeers with three saves while Jesse Gonzalez made two stops for FCD.

Both sides had early looks as Mauro Diaz and Nouhou Tolo each put a shot wide within the game’s first 20 minutes. The team’s U.S. Men’s National Team stars also created chances, as Gonzalez and Frei came up big to make stops on Clint Dempsey and Kellyn Acosta, respectively.

Dempsey was the game’s most aggressive attacker with three shots with just one coming on goal.

FC Dallas, now winless in nine, looks ahead to a visit to Minnesota United next time out while the Sounders visit Real Salt Lake following four consecutive draws.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Walker Zimmerman had a strong match in the center of defense, helping limit the Sounders attack throughout.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Stefan Frei’s diving save on Kellyn Acosta was one of few notable moments in a match dominated by defense.

MATCH TO FORGET

It was another tough match for Maxi Urruti, who has only scored one goal since the start of July.