FIFA Organizing Committee approves new World Cup draw procedure

The Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions has approved a new procedure for the 2018 World Cup draw.
Instead of the 32 teams being grouped by confederation, all 32 teams will be sorted into four pots of eight teams based on the October 2017 FIFA rankings. The hosts, Russia, and the top seven of the qualified nations will form the first pot. The next eight teams in the rankings will be in pot two, and so on.
The principles of the draw will still remain as they had in the past. No confederation will be allowed more than one team in a group, except for UEFA, which can have up to two. There will still be eight groups of four, labeled A through H.
The draw will take place in Moscow on December 1.
It’s about time, although lovers of the “Group of Death” concept will not be happy.
I’m sure there will still be a Group Of Death. Given how poorly the FIFA rankings reflect reality, an underrated team from 2 of the lower 3 pots along with a top seed can very easily produce a very scary GoD. Imagine Spain (currently #11, pot 2) and Italy (#17, pot 3) getting drawn with Brazil or Argentina. That’s an extreme example, but I’m sure there will be something like that.
By eliminating the confederation ranking or pooling, the chances the US will draw lower seeded teams is greatly enhanced. Conversely, it also increases the chances the US will play more SA teams. While SA teams are usually ranked above the US, the US’s record within the WC and in friendlies is actually not bad. It also increases the chance of playing more African teams.
All in all, I would say the new draw is not completely neutral for all, and actually gives the US a slight advantage.
