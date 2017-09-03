Fire avenge August road loss with win over 10-man Impact

After having lost 3-0 to the Impact two and a half weeks ago, and having suffered a four-match losing streak, the Chicago Fire have returned to winning ways.

A second-half goal by Bastian Schweinsteiger was enough to down the 10-man Impact squad was all it took to avenge the Fire’s prior loss in Montreal in a 1-0 victory on Saturday night.

It was in the second half that the game’s action rose to the top. For the first time in their history, the Impact suffered a red card following a video review.

In the 50th minute, Deian Boldor got in for the tackle on Schweinsteiger and the German international fell to the ground hard. The Romanian centerback was given a yellow card but seconds later the play went to VR and Boldor was sent off.

Schweinsteiger played the rest of the game the target of loud boos from Impact facts, but ultimately the German had the last laugh.

In the 59th minute, the red card took all of its effect when the Fire opened the score. On the right side of the box, Matt Polster found the ball but most importantly found Schweinsteiger with a low cross towards the penalty spot. The former German international tapped the ball past Evan Bush for the late opening goal.

Having snapped their four-game losing streak, the Fire can look ahead to their next two games, which will be played on home soil, against the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United, respectively. The Impact will look to snap a two-game losing skid when they head to Foxborough, Massachusetts to play the New England Revolution.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Bastian Schweinsteiger kept his cool under the rage of Stade Saputo. The German was there at the right moment to receive Matt Polster’s cross and open the score for the Fire.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Matt Polster recovers the ball on the right side of the 18-yard box and found Bastian Schweinsteiger with a low cross. A slight tap-in was all that was needed for the World Cup winner to find the back of the net.

MATCH TO FORGET

With a few good scoring chances in the first half, Matteo Mancosu was once again not able to capitalize and score goals for his team. The Italian striker that was dominant for the Impact in last year’s playoffs only has four goals to show for this season.