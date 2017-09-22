Friday Kickoff: Carlos Tevez blasts Chinese soccer, Marcelo injured and more

One star was very critical of the country he plays in while a Real Madrid stalwart is set to miss time due to injury.

Carlos Tevez says the state of Chinese soccer is “not very good” and that the players’ lack of technical ability mean the country will not be good “even in 50 years”. (REPORT)

Real Madrid defender Marcelo is expected to miss a few weeks of action due to a leg injury. (REPORT)

After re-injuring his knee in his midweek return, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says the issue is “nothing serious”. (REPORT)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he had hoped to join Paris Saint-Germain this past summer, but hopes of a move were ended by the hiring of PSG’s new sporting director Antero Henrique. (REPORT)

Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says he expects Facebook and Amazon to enter the bidding for the next round of Premier television rights. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Christian Pulisic and DeAndre Yedlin headline this weekend’s Americans Abroad. (READ)

SBI took a look at the Western Conference playoff picture. (READ)

In addition, SBI broke down the Eastern Conference race. (READ)

Another strong team performance helped Sporting KC win the U.S. Open Cup. (READ)

The Ne York Red Bulls have turned their focus towards the postseason following their Open Cup defeat. (READ)