Friday Kickoff: Lionel Messi contract delay, Isco re-signs with Real Madrid and more

While one star’s contract signing is continuously delayed, another put pen to paper on a new deal with his current club.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu reiterated that Lionel Messi’s father has signed a new contract on behalf of the star forward, who has still yet to put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him with the club until 2021. (REPORT)

Isco has signed a new deal with Real Madrid that will keep him at the club until 2022. (REPORT)

Toby Alderweireld insists he’s not focusing on his contract situation as he nears his last year on his current deal. (REPORT)

Real Madrid midfielder Matteo Kovacic could be out until November with an adductor injury. (REPORT)

Marcelo’s two-match ban for kicking out at Levante’s Jefferson Lerma has been reduced to only one match. (REPORT)

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Arsenal and FC Koln following crowd issues on Thursday. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman has accepted a charge of domestic violence against his former girlfriend while also being fined €5,000. (REPORT)

