Friday Kickoff: Sergio Aguero injured in car crash, Dele Alli suspended and more

Some bad news for Manchester City headlines Friday’s news.

Manchester City confirmed that Sergio Aguero sustained injuries in a car accident on Thursday. (REPORT)

Dele Alli has been suspended for one match for giving the middle finger last month while playing for England. (REPORT)

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann, who has been linked with the now-vacant Bayern Munich job, says his only focus is on the upcoming match against Freiburg. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa is being frozen out by the club, according to his lawyer. (REPORT)

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic is set to miss about three weeks with a strained quad. (REPORT)

Cologne has signed Peruvian forward Claudio Pizarro. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Chris Wondolowski says the Earthquakes are at a “do-or-die point” in their season. (READ)

The Chicago Fire are bound for the playoffs, but they still have to battle for playoff positioning. (READ)

Jack Harrison avoided a sophomore slump in 2017 by reaching the double-digit goal mark. (READ)

Javier Morales stepped in to help FC Dallas end an extended winless run. (READ)

Patrick Vieira called for NYCFC to be more ruthless in front of goal. (READ)

With a postseason spot locked up, Atlanta United is pushing hard for the second spot in the East. (READ)

Defensive issues doomed the Red Bulls once again on Wednesday. (READ)

