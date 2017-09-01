Friday Kickoff: Wayne Rooney arrested; Alexis Sanchez unhappy and more

The transfer window may be closed, but the Alexis Sanchez drama is far from over. Meanwhile, one of England’s top stars is in some drama of his own.

Wayne Rooney was arrested on Friday on suspicion of drunk driving. (REPORT)

Alexis Sanchez reportedly does not want to play for Arsenal again after the club did not sell him to close the transfer window. (REPORT)

Neymar says close friend and Brazil teammate Philippe Coutinho is going through “anguish, disappointment and sadness” because of his transfer saga. (REPORT)

Arturo Vidal hinted that he could quit Chile’s national team due to his treatment from the media. (REPORT)

AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli says Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang wanted to finalize a move to the Italian club during this summer’s transfer window, but Borussia Dortmund “struggled to allow him to leave” and move to a different club. (REPORT)

Harry Kane says he does not want to have a release clause in his contract because he has no interest in playing for a club other than Tottenham. (REPORT)

