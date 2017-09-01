Friday WCQ Rewind: Denmark routs Poland, Germany edges Czech Republic, and more



In the top UEFA World Cup Qualifier on Friday, Denmark handed group E leaders Poland their first loss of qualifying in a 4-0 rout. The Danes used goals from four different goalscorers to extend their unbeaten run to four matches. Thomas Delaney opened the scoring after 15 minutes, before Andreas Cornelius doubled the lead before halftime. Nicolai Jorgensen’s right-footed finish made it 3-0 before the hour mark, and Christian Eriksen’s long-range strike was the final nail in the coffin. Poland failed to record a shot on goal, and now only hold a three-point advantage over both Montenegro and Denmark who are level on 13 points.

Elsewhere, Germany used a late winner to defeat the Czech Republic away from home, while Norway edged Azerbaijan. England remained unbeaten in qualifying, while Scotland comfortably defeated Lithuania.

Here’s a closer look at all of Friday’s UEFA World Cup Qualifiers:

Group C

An 88th-minute winner from Mats Hummels snatched a late win for Germany in Prague against the Czech Republic. Hummels headed home Toni Kroos’ cross to the top right corner to steal a win. Vladimir Darida’s 78th-minute wonder strike drew the Czechs level, after the midfielder ripped one off of the crossbar and in. Timo Werner opened the scoring after four minutes, finishing off Mesut Ozil’s assist from inside the box. Marc-Andre ter Stegen made four saves in the victory. The Czechs are now winless in their last two matches.

Norway earned their first qualifying win since October 2016, defeating Azerbaijan 2-0. Joshua King’s 32nd-minute penalty kick goal gave the hosts a 1-0 lead after the Bournemouth forward drew a foul inside the box. An own goal off of Rasad Sadiqov sealed the three points for Norway, who inched into fourth place. Azerbaijan are winless in their last five qualifiers.

1. Germany | 17 points | 7-0-0| 29 goals scored | 2 goals allowed

2. Northern Ireland | 15 points | 5-1-1 | 14 goals scored | 2 goals allowed

3. Czech Republic | 11 points | 2-2-3| 10 goals scored | 7 goals allowed

4. Norway| 11 points | 2-4-1 | 8 goals scored |10 goals allowed

5. Azerbaijan| 5 points | 2-4-1 | 3 goals scored | 11 goals allowed

6. San Marino | 0 points | 0-0-7 | 1 goal scored | 33 goals allowed

Group E

Montenegro made it back-to-back qualifying wins, defeating Kazakhstan 3-0 on the road. Marko Vesovic’s 31st-minute opener made it 1-0 to the visitors, as the midfielder finished off Stevan Jovetic’s assist. Fatos Beqiraj doubled the visitors lead from a 53rd-minute header, before Marko Simic headed in Montenegro’s third. Kazakhstan remain winless in World Cup Qualifying, while Montenegro are in second place.

1. Poland | 16 points | 5-1-1 | 15 goals scored | 11 goals allowed

2. Montenegro | 13 points | 4-2-1 | 17 goals scored | 7 goals allowed

3. Denmark | 13 points | 4-2-1| 14 goals scored | 6 goals allowed

4. Romania | 9 points | 2-2-3 | 8 goals scored | 7 goals allowed

5. Armenia | 6 points | 2-5-0 | 7 goals scored | 15 goals allowed

6. Kazakhstan | 2 points | 0-5-2 | 4 goals scored | 19 goals allowed

Group F

England used a quartet of second-half goals to defeat Malta 4-0. Harry Kane scored a brace for the Three Lions, while Ryan Bertrand and Danny Welbeck also added goals. Kane’s right-footed finish opened the scoring after 53 minutes, as the Tottenham striker finished Dele Alli’s assist. Bertrand doubled the lead with a long-range strike to the bottom right corner. Welbeck added insurance from Kane’s through ball assist, before Kane slotted home Marcus Rashford’s assist to the center of the goal. Malta were held without a shot on goal, now sitting 0-7-0 in qualifying.

Scotland made it three matches unbeaten, defeating Lithuania 3-0 in Vilnius. Stuart Armstong’s 25th-minute header opened the scoring, getting on the end of Celtic teammate Leigh Griffith’s assist. Andrew Robertson made it 2-0 five minutes later, curling home a left-footed effort. James McArthur’s composed finish from inside the box capped the final score at 3-0. Scotland move to third, while Lithuania are fifth.

1. England | 17 points | 5-0-2 | 14 goals scored | 2 goals allowed

2. Slovakia | 15 points | 5-2-0 | 13 goals scored | 4 goals allowed

3. Scotland | 11 points | 3-2-2| 12 goals scored | 10 goals allowed

4. Slovenia| 11 points | 3-2-2 | 6 goals scored | 4 goals allowed

5. Lithuania| 5 points | 1-4-2 | 6 goals scored | 14 goals allowed

6. Malta| 0 points | 0-0-7 | 2 goals scored | 19 goals allowed