Highlights: Sporting KC 2, New York Red Bulls 1

Another final, another disappointment for the New York Red Bulls, who now look towards the postseason.
Christian Pulisic dominated the day while Matt Miazga and Julian Green experienced disappointing losses.
Liga MX matches have been postponed due to the recent earthquake.
Sporting KC topped the Red Bulls to win the club’s fourth trophy under head coach Peter Vermes.
Ignacio Piatti and Anthony Jackson-Hamel provided braces to lift the Montreal Impact to a much-needed win.
The brand new Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta is a beautiful building, looking worth every bit of the $1.5 billion Arthur Blank spent to build it. Atlanta United fans have come to love the place, (…)
Christian Pulisc scored for Borussia Dortmund in their 3-0 win over Hamburg.
Josh Sargent is ready for the challenge of making it in the Bundesliga, but first he wants to lead the U.S. to U-17 World Cup glory.
Toronto FC keeps cruising atop the league as the Supporters’ Shield is ready to book a trip to Canada.
The Philadelphia Union brass aid they heard the rumors around Andre Blake, but received no concrete offers for the star goalkeeper.
