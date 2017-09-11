Jordan Morris suffers hamstring injury against Galaxy

The U.S. Men’s National Team will need all hands on deck at the start of October, but they could be without one of their top forwards after Sunday.

During the Seattle Sounders’ match against the LA Galaxy, Jordan Morris pulled up with a hamstring injury. The team later confirmed Morris suffered a hamstring strain.

“We’ll take a look at it — there’s nothing we can do about it tonight,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said. “Obviously he’s got pretty good care, so he’ll be fine.”

There’s still plenty of time to figure out whether Morris can go in October against Panama and Trinidad and Tobago in the USMNT’s final World Cup qualifiers.