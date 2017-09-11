Jordan Morris suffers hamstring injury against Galaxy

The U.S. Men’s National Team will need all hands on deck at the start of October, but they could be without one of their top forwards after Sunday.
During the Seattle Sounders’ match against the LA Galaxy, Jordan Morris pulled up with a hamstring injury. The team later confirmed Morris suffered a hamstring strain.
“We’ll take a look at it — there’s nothing we can do about it tonight,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said. “Obviously he’s got pretty good care, so he’ll be fine.”
Love some of the tools Morris has, but his production this season does not warrant NT consideration. Not sure we have any better options, but not sure he will be missed on the US either.
LikeLike
Get well soon! His energy and pace gives defenses problems. He’s kinda like Zardas in that regards. Not the most technical, but defenses hate defending against an can open up spaces for others.
LikeLike
Dwyer? I know he’s not lighting it up, but against CONCACAF opponents, he could be useful. He’s a menace and scrappy player which is needed against those type of opponents.
LikeLike