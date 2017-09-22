Josh Sargent, Andrew Carleton, Timothy Weah headline U.S. U-17 World Cup roster

The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team squad has been set ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Josh Sargent, Andrew Carleton and Timothy Weah headline the 21-player U.S. squad that will take part in the U-17 World Cup in India beginning on Oct. 6. A majority of the group will depart for training camp in Dubai on Sept. 24 while the remaining players will join camp before heading to India.

“This cycle of players is unique in terms of the quality, depth and work ethic of the group,” coach John Hackworth said. “The biggest challenge in selecting this roster was the competition for spots at almost every position. Our team is looking forward to this opportunity to compete for the U-17 World Cup and are motivated to prove themselves on the world stage.”

The U.S. is a part of Group A, which features hosts India as well as Colombia and Ghana. A total of 24 teams take part in the competition with the top two finishers in each group joined by the four best third-place teams advancing to the knockout round.

To get to India, the U.S. won five straight matches to open CONCACAF qualifying, winning by a combined score of 19-5. The U.S. fell to Mexico in penalty kicks in the tournament finale after already clinching a World Cup spot. In total, 17 of the 21 players from CONCACAF qualifying join the World Cup roster.

Here’s a closer look at the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Alex Budnik (Sockers FC; Arlington Heights, Ill.), Carlos Joaquim Dos Santos (S.L. Benfica; Philadelphia, Penn.), Justin Garces (Atlanta United FC; Miami, Fla.)

DEFENDERS (6): Sergiño Dest (Ajax; Almere-stad, Netherlands), Christopher Gloster (New York Red Bulls; Montclair, N.J.), Jaylin Lindsey (Sporting Kansas City; Charlotte, N.C.), James Sands (New York City FC; Rye, N.Y.), Tyler Shaver (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Akil Watts (Portland Timbers, Fort Wayne, Ind.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): George Acosta (North Carolina FC; Hollywood, Fla.), Taylor Booth (Real Salt Lake; Eden, Utah), Christopher Durkin (D.C. United; Glen Allen, Va.), Blaine Ferri (Solar Soccer Club; Southlake, Texas), Chris Goslin (Atlanta United FC; Locust Grove, Ga.), Indiana Vassilev (Unattached; Savannah, Ga.)

FORWARDS (6): Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC; Brampton Ont.), Andrew Carleton (Atlanta United FC; Powder Springs, Ga.), Jacobo Reyes (C.F. Monterrey; Houston, Texas), Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas), Joshua Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher Missouri; O’Fallon, Mo.), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain F.C., Rosedale, N.Y.)