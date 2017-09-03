Kamara's hat trick sparks Revs to beatdown of Orlando City

In a battle of two of the Eastern Conference’s struggling sides, the New England Revolution plastered Orlando City 4-0 on Saturday evening. A hat-trick from Kei Kamara propelled the hosts to a comfortable win at Gillette Stadium.

Kamara opened the scoring after 26 minutes, finishing off Scott Caldwell’s assist from close range. After five consecutive corner kick opportunities, Giles Barnes forced Cody Cropper into his first save of the evening.

Dillon Powers’ 45th-minute header was the visitors best chance at equalizing before the halftime break.

Dom Dwyer was next to be kept out by Cropper, who saved the Orlando City forward’s header from inside the box after 67 minutes. Kamara made the visitors pay for their missed efforts, doubling the Revolution’s lead from his second right-footed finish of the evening.

Jose Aja was sent off for Orlando City after 80 minutes, after picking up a second yellow card. Kamara capped his hat-trick after 89 minutes, tapping home from Lee Nguyen’s assist for a 3-0 lead.

Teal Bunbury added an insurance goal in the 92nd-minute, scoring his sixth goal of the current campaign. At the final whistle, Jay Heaps side had their first three points since Aug. 12th, winning 4-0. Cropper made three saves in the clean sheet, while Orlando City are now eight matches winless.

The Revs (9-12-5) leap into eighth place with the win, and next welcome the Montreal Impact to town on Sept. 9th. Orlando City stay in tenth place, and continue a four-match road trip also on Sept. 9th in D.C.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kamara’s hat trick earned the Sierra Leone international man of the match honors. It was the 33-year-old’s first MLS hat trick, which now boosts him to 11 goals scored on the year.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Kamara’s second goal of the evening stamped the three points for the Revolution. Orlando City had their offensive chances, but could not beat Cropper who was fairly quiet on the night. After Kamara’s second goal, the Revs scored for fun two additional times.

MATCH TO FORGET

Jose Aja would want to forget this match and asap, after being sent off. The 24-year-old lost possession eight times, and really killed any opportunity for his side to try to muster a comeback.