Late Bobby Wood goal saves USMNT in draw with Honduras

With just minutes remaining in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier, the U.S. Men’s National Team saw their World Cup hopes slipping away. Then, Bobby Wood struck.
Wood joined the match as a second half substitute and fired an 85th minute goal, sealing a 1-1 draw with Honduras on Tuesday in San Pedro Sula. With the draw, the USMNT remains ahead of Honduras in the Hexagonal table with just two matches remaining.
The lone USMNT finish was a scrappy one and it came via a set piece. After Kellyn Acosta’s free kick smashed the bar, the ball bounced to Wood after a bit of headed pinball. Wood took a touch before rocketing a shot in from close range, stealing a point from a match where that opportunity looked bleak throughout.
Honduras’ goal came 27 minutes in through Romell Quioto, who was a handful throughout Saturday’s match. On a ball in towards the box, Omar Gonzalez whiffed on his slide, allowing Quioto in on goal. The shot curled past Brad Guzan, giving Honduras the lead midway through the opening 45.
The first half was largely an ugly affair with both teams relying on the long ball for a majority of the first 45. That approach didn’t work so well for the USMNT as Bruce Arena’s side created very little throughout the opening half.
Chances generally came through Christian Pulisic, although they were few and far between. The USMNT winger was one of the few players able to keep the ball on the ground and create, helping create the few early looks. His best came later in the first half as he was stuffed by Honduras goalkeeper Luis Lopez.
Meanwhile, the Houston Dynamo duo of Quioto and Elis was dominant, besting Graham Zusi and DaMarcus Beasley throughout due to their pace.
That fact brought changes in the second half as the U.S. switched to three in central defense following the introductions of Geoff Cameron and Paul Arriola. Wood eventually joined the fray as the USMNT put all cards on the table and it proved just enough to steal a point.
The USMNT still has to take care of business in the final two qualifiers, though. That begins with a home match against Panama in Orlando before the USMNT visits Trinidad & Tobago for the Hexagonal finale.
I have trouble thinking of anyone who had a good game. From the coaching on down, a pitiful performance. This group should be ashamed of their effort, or lack thereof, over the last 2 games. Not sure we deserve to be in the WC.
I had a good game. I kept my yelling to a minimum and my wife and dog didn’t have to leave the house; they did go upstairs though.
I’d say that’s worthy of a 6.5
Luckiest tie I can recall. I can only remember about four good plays the whole game and they were all on the goal – set piece by Acosta, save by Besler, flick on by Morris, goal by Wood. Team largely looked like amatuers tripping over the ball, losing every single 50/50 ball, looking lost, playing with no intensity. Something bad is broke …
Hard to take much of much from this one. Costa Rica was a train wreck of tactics; this was always going to be a Very Ugly Game. Horrid field, 95 degrees, CONCACAF venue in a Banana Republic officiated by CONCACAF officials…sorry, it wasn’t going to be anything resembling actual soccer and it of course wasn’t.
Got a point. Survived. Not a glorious result but good ’nuff. Live and fight on the last two games.
Quozzel, you are much too kind. Yeah, it was hot, but we had a lot of players who didn’t play in the last game and they still didn’t put out much effort. It’s a goddamn WC qualifier. If you don’t leave everything on the field, you don’t belong on the team.
“Hot” is being kind. I dunno if you’ve ever been to Central America in the summer but it’s…insane. Whole different kind of hot. Saps you, drains you, and it is not something you acclimate to in any kind of short period, much less play good soccer in. You just physically can’t. It’s honestly terrible just being outdoors.
Keep in mind I lived in Charleston, SC, and that town was brutal in the summer, and that heat (and humidity) is debilitating to people who aren’t used to it. That ain’t [i]nothin'[/i] compared to what you get in Honduras, though.
I agree with Mr. Page. Very lucky result. I understand it was going to be a tough ugly game but US should have been down 2 or 3 by the 85th minute and Hondorus played on the same field and didn’t spend most of the game tripping over the ball. Hopefully, US can find a way to qualify and then have about 6 months to figure out what is wrong and get it fixed.
Thank goodness it’s over!!! If we don’t stop the bleeding now (some how) WC will be a blow out against a world class team!!!!
Three points on the road through four qualifiers would be enough in most cycles. Not so much when you are 2-2 at home.
poor, poor, poor… come back klinsmann, please
What a steaming pile of poo.
A performance almost as disjointed and frustrating as this “upgraded” comments section. Honduras outplayed us far more than Costa Rica did. Better tactics. Better individual efforts.
I’m ashamed for feeling good about the result, but I do. It is strategically massive by comparison to the loss we deserved. But Arena gets an F-minus for his approach over these two legs. Somebody needs to tell him that the Gold Cup is over, and being a “squad rotation guru” is overrated. Not that it excuses the players, who were almost uniformly outplayed by their opposite numbers.
Well… there is still time.
The US was lucky. And will be lucky to even get to the playoff spot. I think Costa Rica is terrible and Honduras even worse but the US now, and I thought I would say this, is playing so terrible; they might not even beat Panama. Panama just played a great game against Mexico in Mexico and could have easily won that game but lost 1-0. The last two games Mexico and Costa Rica will probably play their scrubs. The US has to win the next two and that’s that. Hopefully the team gets healthy by then. The US has digressed since their 6-0 over Honduras. It doesn’t matter if they played in Honduras. They need to beat this team and playing horrible at the moment..
incredible result after all of that…3 minutes stoppage time? lmao. BUT the Team rose together for a result much needed, from behind late, on the road, in that environment of home cookin’ as worthy of CONCACAF as I have seen…if coach gets so much blame then he gets these high praises for overcoming that for sure in my book. the technical stuff is what it is and always has been. playing out of the back in there, when Honduras could foul with no call leading to shots on goal is stupid tactics on the road in CONCACAF unless you are awesome at it, and the USMNT is not. I care about results or not in qualifiers or any games that count and am super flippin happy that team didn’t wilt and die and somehow endured and got a result late. Doesn’t happen unless they continued to believe, and they did. I was screaming my head off when Wood scored that goal, so flippin happy. Important goal that one to qualifying, if the USMNT qualifies and ends up actually succeeding in cleaning up the dumpster fire of a year ago to start the hex
There was about ten minutes after the first goal where they just kept attacking Zusis side and look very dangerous and unlucky not to get a second on a couple of those chances. We got lucky, a better team buries the chances we allowed and would continue to exploit the weakness on our right flank.
BA benched all European players save Pulisic because of the heat? Uses Morris at lone striker and benches Cameron for the guy who missed the tackle leading to the goal. Can’t say BA gets much right this window.
Let’s not forget BA decided Danny Williams and Timmy Chandler weren’t needed for this roster. Media head MLS apologists still haven’t asked him why an in form Bundesliga RB was left off the roster or why a EPL MF was not called. Instead he trots out 9 MLSers in Honduras because he thought it be too hot for the guys from Europe. Wood grew up in Hawaii and Cameron started his career in Houston. The funny thing is we’re being outclassed by MLSers on the other team.
This window was an embarrassment. Mistakes in the back, no passing lanes or triangles to move possession up field, no overlapping from outside backs, FWs wanting to take 3 touches in the box, way too much space in mid field for opponents to operate, long ball, just trash.
I hope BA walks away after qualifiers and we get a better tactician and organizer for the lead up to the WC.
USMNT is unwatchable…clueless, incoherent, with no leaders on the field, and with a high school PE coach…barely the number 3 team in the worst qualifying zone, concacaf…future ain’t bright; not making the WC could be a blessing in disguise…a lot of things ought to be reevaluated with this team, starting with that Muppet on the sideline who calls himself a “coach”…
I have no idea why Arena had Beasley and Zusi as backs and tried to play direct? Four or five long balls went to Nagbe? Giving Honduras ample opportunity to win the ball and attack sending fast physical players at the USMNT backs. Long balls in the air are not a positive Nagbe attribute. The other thing is Pulisic and Nagbe had no support for possession with two backs that do not get forward and offer any possession with a purpose. Even though both Nagbe and Pulisic got drilled before, during, when in possession they had minimal outlets to play a quick ball and get it back.
Arena liked to play this way with the Galaxy with dumping balls into space and channels. Expecting players to run onto balls and play crosses and chips into the box. I’m afraid the level of competition exceeds hose tactics
I think I know the answer to the in form Bundesliga RB being left off…it was shown in the heart of those on the field at the end of the game who never quit and so got the result. BA may think Chandler does not play with heart for the Nats, and if he did, I would agree with him.
As always, from the player selection to line-up on crucial games, Bruce and other USA coaches find the way to loose. They all have “favoritism disease”, “blind’ and deaf ears”. A moment Bruce introduced his staff I personally have no hope for future US soccer, they may “go Russia” to be the a “given point team” nothing else to be proud of.
so…am i crazy thinking this was just a typical concacaf away game? maybe some of you are newer fans, but i feel like this is always how road qualifiers are—especially in honduras. they schedule the game earlier in the day, grow the grass long, slow the game down, make you play through the air, and that’s before you add in the “home cooking” from the refs. all that taken into account, you want to get at least a draw, and that’s what we got.
now could the performance have been better? hells yes. arena should’ve known by now that we were going to play the long ball: so start bobby or dempsey up top, who’s good in the air; play pulisic more central, so he can run onto bobby’s knockdowns; and for heaven’s sake, don’t put zusi and beasley at the back—if anything, it’s the time to deploy 3 centerbacks.
also, while he certainly didn’t have a great game (no one did), i didn’t think bradley was as bad as other people do—he at least seemed to stay solid right to the end, which isn’t nothing in that situation.
