Mexico announces 25-man roster for October World Cup Qualifiers

Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio announced his 25-man roster for El Tri’s upcoming CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers in October.

El Tri will face Trinidad & Tobago on Oct. 6 in San Luis, which is a rare fixture not played at Estadio Azteca. Mexico will wrap up the Hexagonal with a match against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on Oct. 10.

Osorio’s side has already qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and does not need anything from these final two fixtures. Six players make the squad after not making it during qualifiers earlier this month, while defender Hector Moreno and Carlos Saicedo make it despite injuries already this season.

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Rodolfo Cota (Chivas)

Defenders: Diego Reyes (Porto), Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Hector Moreno (Roma), Edson Alvarez (Club America), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas), Oswaldo Alanis (Chivas), Miguel Layun (Porto), Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Midfielders: Hector Herrera (Porto), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca), Elias Hernandez (Leon), Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy)

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (West Ham United), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad), Hirving Lozano (PSV), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Jesus “Tecatito” Corona (Porto), Oribe Peralta (Club America)