Michael Bradley responds to Alexi Lalas' USMNT criticism

Alexi Lalas’ criticism of the U.S. Men’s National Team made waves over the weekend, and the team’s captain became the first to respond to Lalas’ criticisms on Wednesday.
Michael Bradley was asked about Lalas’ recent comments, which called out the USMNT following a frustrating September international break that included a loss to Costa Rica and a draw in Honduras. Lalas directed criticism at Bradley, Tim Howard, Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey and Geoff Cameron, signaling out the team’s leaders with World Cup qualification in danger while calling the team “a bunch of soft, underperforming, tattooed millionaires”.
“Part of being an athlete, a competitor is understanding that everybody has an opinion, especially in the world today,” Bradley said, according to Sportsnet. “Everybody has a platform to fire off a hot take whenever they want. It’s life. You’re in the wrong business if that throws you off.
“You use it in the right ways, you use it as motivation. You make sure you don’t forget who the [people] along the way are who had a lot to say. One of the recent [sayings] that I’ve seen that I like is, ‘The lion doesn’t care about the opinion of the sheep.’ I’ll leave it at that. …. It’s pretty fitting.”
Bradley’s club head coach, Greg Vanney, also opted to weight in. A former USMNT defender himself, Vanney understands the rigors of CONCACAF qualifying, much like Lalas does.
“Those of us who’ve played in CONCACAF [like Lalas] understand the challenges of playing in CONCACAF and qualifying [for the World Cup]. Having said that, I think he did what he wanted, which was to draw attention to himself and his media outlet.
“Otherwise, if you want to make a statement to someone, pick up the phone and call some of those guys … You have that kind of ability to do that because of your position within U.S. Soccer in the past. If you’re really upset, then call somebody and have a conversation with them. I don’t buy into the ‘make a lot of noise’ stuff. That for me is, whatever, that’s about you, it’s not about them.”
Vanney went on to say that Lalas didn’t offer anything constructive in his criticisms.
“If you ask [the U.S. players], I would say they expect more of themselves. They expect that they should be in a position to qualify,” Vanney added. “They have all of the same expectations. But to just say those things is not to give solutions, it’s nothing. Our policy here [at TFC] is have solutions – just don’t call out and bark out all the problems. Have solutions, and if you don’t have solutions, don’t be the guy that sits on the sidelines and starts rambling about stuff.
“Sometimes for me it’s more than just work rate, sometimes it’s more than just ‘you got to play better.’ It’s how, why? Doing what? What are the actual solutions to this? The rest of it is just banter, nonsense. Have a real solution.”
The USMNT returns to action against Panama in Orlando before closing World Cup qualifying in Trinidad & Tobago.
Waiting for the players to come out and say something along the lines of “You know what, he has a point”.
Solutions…?
—–
Like finding better options in MF or calling in better RB options or finding a new manager who can get are best and deepest pool of all time to play well together.
we are going to be waiting a long time.
More robot coach speak for Michael Boringly. Can’t fault him though, its not like he can let his play speak for itself.
I’m glad Lalas did this. None of the regular players look even marginally interested at the international level in the past year and a half. Michael Bradley has been invisible for the MNT, save for two good performances, since 2013 yet he is still the captain. Howard is obviously not what he used to be, and I’m so tired of hearing about how great Jozy Altidore is going to be with such a physically imposing presence because in the 8 years we’ve heard that he’s disappointed 80% of the time.
I know you need continuity in times like this, but this generation was supposed to be the one that made us relevant on the world’s stage and it seems like they just don’t care. Bring in guys who do or start leaving Bradley and Altidore out of big games and see if it lights a spark under them for once.
I think Bradley and Altidore care, they just suck. Michael Boringly is constantly trying to distract everyone from this with his canned cliches and leadery sound bytes.
