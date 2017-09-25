Miguel Almiron to miss at least three weeks with hamstring injury

Everything isn’t all perfect for Atlanta United as their unbeaten streak hits six games.
Miguel Almiron left Sunday’s 2-0 win over Montreal Impact after barely more than a quarter hour with an injury, and the diagnoses on that knock isn’t good.
The club announced Almiron will miss at least the next three weeks with a hamstring strain. The MLS All Star had nine goals and 13 assists on the season so far.
Just putting Magic Mike on ice until the playoffs for the rest of ya’ll. We’ll probably use Asad in the 10 role and put Gressel wide right and Vilaba wide left or Tata could go 352 even. Probably won’t see 7-0 and 4-0 games but a few 2-0 or 2-1 type games till Miggy(aka Magic Mike) is back.
