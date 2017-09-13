MLS Midweek Preview: Atlanta hosts Revs, Whitecaps take on Minnesota

While the midweek slate may only feature two games on the schedule, those two games could go a long way towards determining playoff positioning.

Atlanta United remains in the thick of the Eastern Conference race as they continue to christen their new stadium. Next up? A match with the New England Revolution, who will need to close the season on a big run to have any sort of hope for a playoff berth.

In the West, the Vancouver Whitecaps are also in the mix for a playoff position, but they’ll have to take care of a Minnesota United team determined to play spoiler from here on out.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s MLS action:

ATLANTA UNITED vs. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (7 p.m., MLS Live)

Atlanta United’s schedule is a favorable one, but they’ll still have to take care of business if they want to make the postseason in their debut season.

They did just that last time out with a 3-0 beating of a struggling FC Dallas team. The win moved them into sixth place and, with games in hand, they’re in a position to make a run higher up the table. The scheduling is grueling, though, as the club plays eight games in 24 days to close the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Revs are unlikely to make a run towards the postseason, and a loss on Wednesday would all but end the slim hopes that remain. The loss of Kelyn Rowe is a major one, but Lee Nguyen has shined in recent weeks to keep the Revs afloat. Still, the Revs are 0-10-3 as they remain the league’s lone winless team on the road.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS vs. MINNESOTA UNITED (10 p.m., MLS Live)

The Vancouver Whitecaps are in good form, and they’ll look to ride that good form to another win over one of the West’s lesser teams.

Entering Wednesday, the Whitecaps sit third in the West but, with three games in hand on the conference-leading Portland Timbers, the Canadian side could certainly make a run towards an opening-round bye. With six wins and two draws over the last 10 games, the Whitecaps are making a run at the right time.

The Loons, on the other hand, have made no such run and are simply playing spoiler at this point. Christian Ramirez is nearing a return from injury and, if he can’t go, it could come down to rookie Abu Danladi to help provide the goals for the Loons.