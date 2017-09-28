MLS Midweek Rewind: Week 30

Eight matches chock full of playoff implications took place on Wednesday night in Major League Soccer, with a few teams securing their positions in the postseason.

Atlanta United rolled past the Philadelphia Union to clinch a playoff berth (READ)

Orlando City used six goals to beat down on the New England Revolution. (READ)

A late own goal doomed the New York Red Bulls in a draw with D.C. United. (READ)

Jack Harrison’s goal was enough for New York City FC to beat the Montreal Impact. (READ)

FC Dallas halted their long winless run by beating the 10-man Colorado Rapids. (READ)

The Seattle Sounders routed the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Cascadia Cup clash. (READ)

The Chicago Fire clinched a playoff berth with a win over the San Jose Earthquakes at Avaya Stadium. (READ)

A pair of late goals from Alberth Elis helped the Houston Dynamo salvage a draw with the LA Galaxy. (READ)