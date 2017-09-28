MLS Midweek Rewind: Week 30

MLS Midweek Rewind: Week 30

Major League Soccer

MLS Midweek Rewind: Week 30

Eight matches chock full of playoff implications took place on Wednesday night in Major League Soccer, with a few teams securing their positions in the postseason.

Atlanta United rolled past the Philadelphia Union to clinch a playoff berth (READ)

Orlando City used six goals to beat down on the New England Revolution. (READ)

A late own goal doomed the New York Red Bulls in a draw with D.C. United. (READ)

Jack Harrison’s goal was enough for New York City FC to beat the Montreal Impact. (READ)

FC Dallas halted their long winless run by beating the 10-man Colorado Rapids. (READ)

The Seattle Sounders routed the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Cascadia Cup clash. (READ)

The Chicago Fire clinched a playoff berth with a win over the San Jose Earthquakes at Avaya Stadium. (READ)

A pair of late goals from Alberth Elis helped the Houston Dynamo salvage a draw with the LA Galaxy. (READ)

, Featured, Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home