MLS Ticker: De Jong to leave Galatasaray, Impact re-sign Jackson-Hamel, and more



Nigel De Jong is set to leave Turkish side Galatasaray this January, opening the door for him to join up with D.C. United, according to Yeni Safak in Turkey.

De Jong was linked with D.C. United during the club’s spending spree in the summer transfer window, but a deal was not reached.

The 32-year-old has featured 18 times for Galatasaray since joining from the LA Galaxy in 2016. The midfielder, who has made 81 apperances for the Netherlands, earned around an annual net of €2.5 million in his time with the Turkish club.

IMPACT RE-SIGN ANTHONY JACKSON-HAMEL TO TWO-YEAR DEAL

The Montreal Impact have re-signed one of their dynamic young players to a new deal after a productive 2017 to date.

Anthony Jackson-Hamel signed a two-year deal with a club option for the 2020 season. The Homegrown Player has contributed seven goals and three assists in 15 games in 2017.

“Anthony has continued to progress and improve in the last few years with the club, while showing he has the ability to play and score goals at the MLS level,” Impact technical director Adam Braz said. “We look forward to seeing him continue to grow with our club.”

SPORTING KANSAS CITY SIGNS 17-YEAR-OLD AS HOMEGROWN PLAYER

Sporting Kansas City locked up another player from their academy on Thursday with the addition of 17-year-old Jaylin Lindsey.

Lindsey is one of the top academy prospects in the Sporting Kansas City system and his contract is set to begin on January 1, 2018.

“During his time in our Academy, Jaylin has demonstrated incredible progress on the field and a very high level of maturity for a player his age,” Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes said. “He has a good understanding of what it takes to be a professional, and we are excited to provide him with the environment and opportunity to realize his potential as a player.”

Sporting Kansas City recently secured another asset from their academy by signing 15-year-old Gianluca Busio.

LEADERS OF DETROIT’S MLS BID OUTLINE KEYS FOR GARBER VISIT

MLS Commissioner Don Garber is set to make a visit to Detroit in October to go over the plans of the bid committee for an expansion team in the Motor City.

Arn Tellem, the vice chairman of the Detroit Pistons and one of the key members at the forefront of the bid, outlined three main factors to the Detroit Free-Press on why the market would be appeasing for MLS to enter into it. Tellem noted Michigan’s rising appetite for soccer, favorable demographics and MLS’ attraction to growing the game in diverse cities as the factors.

FIRE SIGN JORGE CORRALES FROM USL’S ROUGHNECKS

The Fire inked Cuban defender Jorge Corrales to a deal through the 2018 season on Thursday.

Corrales was signed from the club’s USL affiliate in Tulsa. Corrales is guaranteed a deal through 2018 and there’s a club option for both 2019 and 2020. Corrales will remain on loan in Tulsa this season, with the Fire retaining the right to recall him.

“We’ve had the chance to see Jorge quite a bit this season,” general manager Nelson Rodríguez said. “We were impressed by his play with Tulsa and in training with us. This signing is also credit to the competitive environment of the Roughnecks.”

NEW YORK RED BULLS LOAN GIDEON BAAH TO NYRB II

The next step in a long recovery process for Gideon Baah has been made, as the New York Red Bulls defender has been loaned down to New York Red Bulls II for the remainder of the season.

Baah suffered a broken leg during the 2016 season and has missed most of the 2017 campaign while recovering.

“Gideon has made slow but steady progress, and we are pleased to see him ready to re-join game action,” Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett said. “One of the benefits of having our USL and MLS teams work so closely together is the ability to keep players in our environment, under the care of our staff in situations like this.”