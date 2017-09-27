MLS Week 30: A Midweek Look Ahead

Major League Soccer continues their busy September schedule with eight matches on the docket for Wednesday evening.

Several playoff hopefuls face off with sides that are looking to spoil their party. Some top matches however take place midweek as the Montreal Impact host New York City FC at Saputo Stadium. Elsewhere, the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps travel to Seattle to face off with the Sounders. Both Texas clubs will search for important home victories, while Atlanta United looks to continue their impressive home run.

Here’s a detailed look at the games being played across MLS on Wednesday:

Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United (Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET, MLS Live)

The Philadephia Union are unbeaten in four matches, but now they have to face off with red-hot Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jim Curtin’s side defeated the Chicago Fire 3-1 over the weekend, thanks to a brace from Chris Pontius and a goal from C.J. Sapong. Philly held Atlanta United to a 2-2 draw back on Aug, 26th and will hope for a strong performance on the road.

Tata Martino’s side was handed a huge blow this week as Miguel Almiron is set to miss several weeks with a hamstring problem. Even without Almiron’s creativity in the line-up, Atlanta has many other deadly options up-top. Josef Martinez has 17 goals, while Hector Villalba and Yamil Asad have combined for 18.

New York City FC at Montreal Impact (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Live)

In what is the must-watch match in the East on Wednesday, the Impact welcome NYCFC to town. Mauro Biello’s side is in seventh place and needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. After a huge win over rivals Toronto FC last week, the Impact fell, 2-0, at Atlanta on Sunday. Ignacio Piatti is the key for the Impact, with 17 goals and five assists so far.

NYCFC most-likely will not catch Toronto for the top spot in the East, but could very well hold onto second place. Patrick Vieira’s side is winless in the last three matches, and begin a three-match roadtrip on Wednesday.

D.C. United at New York Red Bulls (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Live)

The New York Red Bulls are hanging onto the final playoff spot in the East, but the team is winless in its last six matches. Four draws out of your last six matches would normally see you drop in the standings, but the Red Bulls have benefited from others behind them dropping points as well. Bradley Wright-Phillips has 16 goals this season, and two in his last three appearances.

D.C. United, who is holding up the rear in the East, is coming off a 4-0 hammering of the San Jose Earthquakes last weekend. Patrick Mullins netted all four goals for the hosts in what was a demolition at RFK Stadium. D.C. begins a three-match road trip on Wednesday against their East Coast rivals, and will look to exact revenge after a 2-0 loss at Red Bull Arena back in April.

New England Revolution at Orlando City (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Live)

In a battle of teams sitting outside of the playoff positions, Orlando City hosts the New England Revolution. Orlando is coming off a 3-0 road loss in Portland which concluded a four-match road trip. The Lions now return home for a three-match homestand at Orlando City Stadium. The goal now for Jason Kreis’ side is to end the season on a good note.

The Revolution sit on the same point amount as their opponents, and the team is coming off an impressive 2-1 home win over Toronto FC over the weekend. With the likelihood making the playoffs very slim, the hope for rhe Revs is a strong run to end the 2017 season. Lee Nguyen has 10 goals while Kei Kamara leads the team with 12. New England rolled past Orlando 4-0 back on Sept. 2.

Colorado Rapids at FC Dallas (Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET, MLS Live)

FC Dallas’ horrific slide down the table has seen them sitting outside of the playoff spots. Winless in the last 10 matches, Oscar Pareja’s side next welcomes the Colorado Rapids to town midweek. With four of their final five matches against teams sitting outside of the playoffs, this is the time to shine for Dallas.

The Rapids are winless in their last two matches, and fell, 2-1, in Vancouver over the weekend. A loss would mathematically eliminate the Rapids from playoff contention.

LA Galaxy at Houston Dynamo (Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. ET, MLS Live)

Another Texas team looking to get back in the playoff chase is the Houston Dynamo. Wilmer Cabrera’s side is winless in their last five matches, losing three of them. The Dynamo sit in seventh place on goal difference, but will be favorites to win at home against a poor Galaxy side.

2017 has been a dismal season for the Galaxy who are set to miss the playoffs. Winless in their last three matches, the Galaxy now have to turn their attention towards being a spoiler the remaining of the season. The Galaxy held the Dynamo in a 2-2 draw earlier this season.

Chicago Fire at San Jose Earthquakes (Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Live)

In a battle of two teams currently sitting in playoff places, the Fire travel across the country to face off with the Earthquakes. Veljko Paunovic’s side fell 3-1 against the Union on Saturday, and will look to bounce back against a side strong at home. Nemanja Nikolic leads the team with 18 goals and will be relied on for more as the season continues.

The Quakes were drubbed 4-0 in D.C. on Saturday, and return home to Ayava Stadium for a pair of fixtures. The Earthquakes are currently in fifth place, but will need some more points to avoid falling out of the top six.

Vancouver Whitecaps at Seattle Sounders (Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Live)

The intriguing fixture on the late slate comes from Seattle as the Sounders host the Whitecaps at CenturyLink Field. The hosts are winless in their last five matches, scoring only three goals in that span. Strikers Clint Dempsey and Will Bruin have combined for 19 goals so far and will be key with Jordan Morris out.

The Whitecaps are peaking at the right time, currently unbeaten in the last seven matches. Five wins in their last seven matches have seen the Whitecaps jump to top spot in the Western Conference. Fredy Montero has been fun to watch this season, leading the team with 13 goals so far. Carl Robinson’s team have been true road warriors this season, leading the West as the top road team as well.