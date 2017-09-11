MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 27

MLS was back with a full slate of matches this weekend as we learned the first playoff team of the year and saw a couple late goals.

Nemanja Nikolic finally scored again for Chicago Fire, but his goal was cancelled out by Bradley Wright-Phillips as New York Red Bulls earn a 1-1 home draw.

Toronto FC became the first team to clinch a playoff spot with a domination 4-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes, complete with a pair of goals from Jozy Altidore.

Diego Valeri scored for the seventh straight game, helping the Portland Timbers defeat New York City 1-0 on the road.

Orlando City's winless streak finally came to an end with a 2-1 win over D.C. United at RFK Stadium.

With a little help from VAR, the Philadelpha Union were able to gut out a home draw against Minnesota United.

Dominique Badji's late winner gave the last place Colorado Rapids a rare victory over the Houston Dynamo.

The Vancouver Whitecaps got a pair of second half goals to down Real Salt Lake 3-2, extending their unbeaten run to four games.

Sporting Kansas City was able to scrap out an away point with a 1-1 draw against the Columbus Crew.

Atlanta United opened up the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 3-0 thrashing of FC Dallas.

Lamar Neagle rescued a point for the Seattle Sounders with a late goal to seal a 1-1 draw against the LA Galaxy.