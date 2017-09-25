MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 29

Diego Valeri scored two more goals to lead the Portland Timbers to a 2-1 win over Orlando City. (READ)

Atlanta United carved up the Montreal Impact en route to a 3-0 win at home.

Sporting KC capped off the week by topping the LA Galaxy, 2-1, after winning the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday.

The New England Revolution played spoiler, scoring a late winner to seal a 2-1 win over Toronto FC.

FC Dallas' struggles continued in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota United.

The Columbus Crew pushed their unbeaten run to seven by taking down the New York Red Bulls, 3-2.

Patrick Mullins fired four goals to lead D.C. United to an easy win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Chris Pontius snapped his goal drought as the Philadelphia Union earned a 3-1 win over the Chicago Fire.

Yordy Reyna and Fredy Montero propelled the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids.

Real Salt Lake eased past the Seattle Sounders in a 2-0 home win.

The Houston Dynamo earned a road point in a 1-1 draw with NYCFC in Connecticut.